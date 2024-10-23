Not all glucose monitoring devices provide reliable readings.

What's the sugar level status? A question that pesters numerous diabetics multiple times daily. Glucose meters offer insights. However, some fall short in terms of trustworthiness, as found out by Consumer Reports.

A prick on the finger, a drop of blood on the test strip, a brief moment later: a reading. For many folks with diabetes, operating the glucose meter is routine. This way, they can figure out which dose of insulin is needed to prevent dangerous swings in blood sugar levels.

Thus, one would expect such a device to deliver precise values. Many gadgets accomplish this, but not all. This fact is uncovered by an investigation by Consumer Reports.

Two devices rated "very good"

They put eleven devices to the test in detail and recruited the help of thirty people with diabetes, whose fingertip blood was drawn multiple times. Each device generated 120 readings, which were compared to those of an accurate laboratory method.

The results show: Two devices yield only "satisfactory" results, one only "adequate". But there are three devices that deliver "very good" readings. Among them are also the two test champions:

"Next" by Contour (rating: 1.2)

"Ultra Plus Reflect" by Onetouch (rating: 1.5)

Both are also user-friendly, according to the testers. They're priced around 30 euros each, which falls within the mid-range.

Price of the device isn't the sole determinant

As for costs: Anyone who buys a glucose meter should also keep an eye on the cost of the test strips. Consumer Reports runs the numbers to show how much this can impact the budget:

Someone who injects insulin four times a day and needs to determine their current blood sugar level will use more than 1,400 test strips a year.

In the calculation example, the cheapest test strips in the test result in annual costs of around 600 euros.

The most expensive test strips in the range cost around 1,000 euros.

At least: If you have diabetes and need insulin, the costs are covered by health insurance. However, insurance companies often have contracts with certain providers, which means certain devices are favored, explains Consumer Reports. If you want a different device, you'll need to talk to your doctor and health insurance and hope for a different solution.

Soap can mess with measurement results

The testers also have a tip for accurately preparing glucose measurements: steer clear of soap made with honey! It contains sugar molecules that can skew the measurement result.

When selecting a reliable glucose meter, it's important to consider more than just the initial purchase price. Consumer Reports discovered that while some devices deliver accurate readings, others might fall short. In their investigation, two devices, the "Next" by Contour and the "Ultra Plus Reflect" by Onetouch, received "very good" ratings.

The cost of test strips can significantly impact the overall budget for diabetics who require frequent blood sugar level checks. In a year, someone using insulin four times a day might need over 1,400 test strips, resulting in annual costs ranging from around 600 euros for the cheapest option to approximately 1,000 euros for the priciest.

Read also: