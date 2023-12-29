Basketball - Not a single miss: Denver star Jokic shines in the NBA

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to a 142:105 (64:48) home win over the Memphis Grizzlies with his next brilliant performance in the NBA.

The Serbian superstar scored 26 points, 14 rebounds and ten assists to record his eleventh triple-double of the season. The two-time most valuable player in the North American Basketball League hit each of his eleven attempts from the field and each of his three free throws.

The Nuggets won all four rounds and built up a 23-point lead after three quarters. The defending NBA champions were thus able to rest Jokic in the final period. With their sixth win in a row, the Nuggets are currently the hottest team in the NBA and are in second place in the Western Conference behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Detroit loses 28th game in a row

For the Detroit Pistons, on the other hand, the losing streak continues: the team from Michigan lost its 28th game in a row - no team in NBA history has lost more games in a row. Against the Boston Celtics, the leaders of the Eastern Conference after all, the Pistons were on an equal footing, led by 19 points at the break and were ultimately beaten 122:128 (66:47, 108:108) in overtime.

Tyrese Haliburton achieved a special feat in his Indiana Pacers' 120:104 (63:52) away win against the Chicago Bulls: The playmaker scored 21 points, handed out 20 assists and did not lose the ball once. This makes Haliburton only the second player in NBA history to score at least 20 points and 20 assists in a game without losing the ball.

