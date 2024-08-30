- Norwegian authorities have been requested to share insights regarding the current state of affairs in the region.

Due to the horrific incident in Solingen, flags at public establishments in North Rhine-Westphalia will be lowered halfway on Sunday. Interior Minister Herbert Reul has declared a day of mourning at all government buildings across the state for the day of the commemoration service, as per the ministry's announcement.

This tragedy hasn't spared Solingen alone; it's struck a chord with us all. Now more than ever, it's crucial to display unity and empathy, says the CDU politician. The day of mourning serves as a "quiet yet impactful gesture of remembrance for the victims, their families, and those impacted."

On Sunday, Solingen will host a service to honor the victims of the tragedy. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected to attend. During the attack, a man claimed the lives of three guests at the Solingen city festival with a knife, leaving eight others injured. A 26-year-old Syrian individual, who had sought refuge in Germany through Bulgaria, is under suspicion for the crime. Islamic State (IS) has taken responsibility for the attack.



