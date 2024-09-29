Norway's Ministry of Justice mulls over securing its border with Russia through erecting barriers.

Norway might construct a barrier along its frontier with Russia, as suggested by Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl. According to her, a boundary barrier isn't just effective at deterring intrusions, but it also comes equipped with sensors and tech that can identify any activity close to the border. She shared these thoughts during an interview with NRK, which was published on Saturday evening.

The Norwegian authorities are currently evaluating various strategies to bolster security along the 198-kilometer boundary. These strategies could involve building a barrier, augmenting border patrols, or enhancing surveillance.

Enger Mehl recently visited Finland during the summer to observe their methods of securing their 1,340-kilometer border with Russia. After over 1,300 migrants, mostly lacking appropriate documents, entered their country unlawfully within a span of three months, Finland decided to shut down all border crossings with Russia at the end of 2023.

Finland accuses Russia of engaging in "gray-zone conflicts." To obstruct Russia from utilizing migrants as a tactic, Finland plans to erect a barrier in certain sections of its border. This region falls under NATO's northern periphery and serves as an external border for the EU.

Enger Mehl believes that constructing a barrier could be beneficial for Norway as well. "It's a measure that could potentially apply to the entire border or specific sections of it," she stated.

Norway's consideration of constructing a boundary barrier with Russia aligns with Finland's decision to fortify certain sections of their border with similar structures. The increased security measures in both countries aim to deter unlawful entries and potential threats.

