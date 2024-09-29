Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsNorway

Norway's Ministry of Justice mulls over securing its border with Russia through erecting barriers.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
The Norwegian Justice Department ponders constructing a barrier along the nation's border with...
The Norwegian Justice Department ponders constructing a barrier along the nation's border with Russia.

Norway's Ministry of Justice mulls over securing its border with Russia through erecting barriers.

Norway might construct a barrier along its frontier with Russia, as suggested by Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl. According to her, a boundary barrier isn't just effective at deterring intrusions, but it also comes equipped with sensors and tech that can identify any activity close to the border. She shared these thoughts during an interview with NRK, which was published on Saturday evening.

The Norwegian authorities are currently evaluating various strategies to bolster security along the 198-kilometer boundary. These strategies could involve building a barrier, augmenting border patrols, or enhancing surveillance.

Enger Mehl recently visited Finland during the summer to observe their methods of securing their 1,340-kilometer border with Russia. After over 1,300 migrants, mostly lacking appropriate documents, entered their country unlawfully within a span of three months, Finland decided to shut down all border crossings with Russia at the end of 2023.

Finland accuses Russia of engaging in "gray-zone conflicts." To obstruct Russia from utilizing migrants as a tactic, Finland plans to erect a barrier in certain sections of its border. This region falls under NATO's northern periphery and serves as an external border for the EU.

Enger Mehl believes that constructing a barrier could be beneficial for Norway as well. "It's a measure that could potentially apply to the entire border or specific sections of it," she stated.

Norway's consideration of constructing a boundary barrier with Russia aligns with Finland's decision to fortify certain sections of their border with similar structures. The increased security measures in both countries aim to deter unlawful entries and potential threats.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Some individuals challenge the proposal to enact a prohibition on the Alternative für Deutschland...
Politics

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint.

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint. Could the AfD actually be outlawed? A smaller yet significant group of parliamentarians are pushing for an party dissolution procedure against the AfD. The German Parliament might soon examine this petition, aiming to pursue this matter at the Federal Constitutional Court.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public