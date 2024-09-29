Norway contemplates erecting a barrier at its frontier with Russia.

Norway might construct a fence along its border with Russia, as suggested by Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl. She believes that a border fence isn't just effective in deterring individuals, but also in utilizing advanced sensors and technology to detect movements near the border. The Norwegian government is currently pondering over various methods to bolster security along the 198-kilometer border, such as enhancing border personnel or intensifying surveillance. Minister Mehl visited Finland to study their border security measures, particularly their 1,340-kilometer boundary with Russia. Finland shut down all border entries to Russia in late 2023 following the influx of over 1,300 migrants from third countries without necessary documentation within a three-month period. Finland accuses Russia of employing "hybrid warfare."

19:58 Russian administrators of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, under Russian control, have accused Ukrainian forces of launching an attack on a nearby substation. The attack is said to have destroyed a transformer at the "Raduga" substation in the city of Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine, according to a Telegram announcement. This event is considered "another terrorist act" intended to destabilize the situation in Enerhodar, a satellite town for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. A photo of smoke billowing from a building roof was also shared. However, the power supply to Enerhodar remains uninterrupted. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with six reactors and Europe's largest, was captured by Russian forces at the commencement of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Both sides often accuse one another of attacking or planning an attack on the plant.

19:25 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy questions the credibility of the ongoing nuclear threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy told Fox News that Putin "loves his life" and likely fears the implications of using nuclear weapons. "Nobody knows what's in his head," Zelenskyy said in the interview. "He could at any moment use nuclear weapons against any country - or not." However, Zelenskyy does not believe Putin will resort to such measures.

18:59 Intense artillery conflicts and Russian airstrikes using guided bombs have sparked apprehension among frontline troops in the east of Ukraine. Nearly 20 settlements near Sumy and Kharkiv were reportedly targeted by Russian artillery, according to the General Staff's daily report in Kyiv. New attacks against Ukrainian defense lines in the crisis regions surrounding the Donbass were reported from Pokrovsk and Kurachove. Ukrainian military analysts fear that the small town of Vuhledar, which has been contested for two years, could soon be seized by Russian forces.

18:21 Ukraine has allegedly launched a large-scale attack on a Russian arms depot in the Volgograd region, utilizing over 100 drones. The military depot in Kotluban was reportedly struck in the attack, as per the Ukrainian army's Telegram announcement. A fire and the detonation of ammunition were witnessed on the depot's site. A representative of the Ukrainian defense sector declared that the 120 Ukrainian drones flew over 600 kilometers to strike the weapons depot, damaging munitions and rocket warehouses, leading to a shortage of ammunition for Christian units of the Russian occupation army. Russia has yet to confirm the incident.

17:42 German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock advocates that Ukraine should be permitted to utilize long-range weapons for self-defense to overcome the minefield in the eastern part of the nation. "I have always said, they play an important role, especially to get through the minefield in the east of Ukraine," stated Baerbock on ARD. When asked if something different would be provided by Germany in the future, she admitted that she had expressed her convictions, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a different perspective: "And in a democratic coalition - in a democratic coalition - it's then like this, that if we can't agree on that point, we can't support it. That's what the Americans and the British and the French do." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks approval for the use of Western weapons even beyond the Russian border, enabling, for example, bombers to continue attacking their bases. The United States must approve the use of ATACMS missiles, while the UK approves the deployment of Storm Shadow cruise missiles. German Taurus cruise missiles would also reach Moscow, in contrast to comparable weapon systems from Britain or France.

17:10 Around 500 Scientists Impacted by CERN's Pending Suspension of Collaboration with RussiaApproximately 500 researchers affiliated with Russian institutions are affected by CERN's impending cessation of partnership with Russia, as per the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN). These scientists are obligated to cease their collaborations upon the expiration of their contract on November 30, as confirmed by a CERN spokesperson, corroborating media reports. CERN decided to discontinue its collaboration with Russia and its ally Belarus following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in June 2022, a decision finalized in December 2023. The agreement with Belarus had already ended at the end of June 2024, impacting 15 Belarusian researchers, according to the CERN spokesperson. Russia's financial contribution to CERN's budget, around 4.5%, will also be missed, but other member states will compensate for this gap.

16:27 New Report Suggests Navalny's Death by PoisoningRussian officials claim that opposition leader Alexei Navalny passed away due to natural causes in February of this year. Navalny's supporters and numerous Western politicians blame the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin for his death. A recent report lends support to this theory: According to "The Insider," citing official documents, Russian authorities allegedly concealed symptoms Navalny experienced immediately before his demise in prison. Navalny reportedly complained of severe abdominal pain and involuntarily vomited his stomach contents. He also experienced cramps and eventually lost consciousness. The official cause of death, a heart arrhythmia, fails to explain these symptoms, according to the source. Consulted doctors suggested that these are common indicators of poisoning. Navalny had previously been poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok in 2020 and narrowly escaped death.

15:55 Russian Forces Claim to Repel Six Ukrainian Infiltration Attempts in KurskRussian forces have reportedly thwarted six new Ukrainian attempts to infiltrate the western region of Kursk, as per the Moscow Defense Ministry. Reuters reports that the ministry stated via Telegram that its forces, with the aid of aircraft and artillery, repelled attempts to enter the region near the village of Novy Put, about 79 kilometers west of Sudzha. Russian sources claim that 50 Ukrainian soldiers were killed or injured, and a tank and four armored combat vehicles, as well as a car, were destroyed. These claims cannot be independently verifiable.

14:56 German Armed Forces Prepare for Worst-Case Scenario - Conventional War in Europe Possible in Next Five YearsFollowing the conclusion of the "Red Storm Alpha" exercise, the German Armed Forces have announced a follow-up, to be named "Red Storm Bravo." The three-day drill, which ended on Saturday in the Port of Hamburg, has left the regional command satisfied. "We achieved our training objectives both in the command post and with the 2nd Territorial Defense Company," explains the chief of staff, Lieutenant Colonel Joern Plischke. The aim of the exercise was to protect critical infrastructure, maintain a common operational picture at all levels, and communicate quickly and securely with all participants. Given Russia's attack on Ukraine, a conventional war in Europe in the next five years is possible, it is stated. NATO aims to collectively counter this, requiring a swift deployment of allied troops from west to east. "Germany, due to its geostrategic location, has the role of a hub. Therefore, the organization of military transports by rail, road, or air, the supply of food, beds, or fuel, or the security of entire vehicle columns must be practiced to convincingly deter," explains the German Armed Forces.

14:27 London: Russian Munitions Suffer Heaviest Losses Since War Began Due to Drone StrikesUkrainian drone strikes are likely responsible for the heaviest losses of Russian munitions since the war commenced, according to British assessment. At least 30,000 tons of munitions were likely destroyed in a strike on a depot near the town of Turov in the Russian region of Tver on September 18, the UK Ministry of Defence said in its regular intelligence update. Further Ukrainian attacks on depots in Tikhoretsk in the Russian region of Krasnodar and other locations in Turov took place on September 21, the ministry wrote. The total tonnage of munitions destroyed at the three sites represents the largest loss of Russian and North Korean-supplied munitions during the war.

13:57 Russia Defends Expansion of Nuclear DoctrineRussia, as a nuclear power, has defended its amendments to its nuclear doctrine against criticism. The new nuclear deterrence principles are necessary because NATO infrastructure is increasingly encroaching upon Russian borders, and Western powers seek to achieve victory over Moscow through weapons supplies to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskow told Russian state television. The decision to employ nuclear weapons is made by the military.

13:19 Volunteers Oppose Kremlin Missiles in KharkivWhenever Russian missiles strike a building anywhere in Kharkiv, Serhii swiftly arrives on the scene. As part of a team of volunteer rescuers, he treats the injured and strives to rescue people from the debris. He has intentionally chosen this task.

12:42 Saporizhzhia Reports 16 Casualties After Russian Glide Bomb AttackThe number of casualties in Saporizhzhia after a Russian glide bomb attack has risen to 16, including a 17-year-old boy, the city's military administration reported via Telegram. The Russian army attacked Saporizhzhia with 13 glide bombs early in the morning. All victims have now been rescued and treated.

11:50 "Terrible Reminder" - Zelensky Recounts Babi Yar AtrocityUkrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky takes time today to remember the Babi Yar tragedy, where over 33,000 Jews lost their lives at the hands of the German Wehrmacht in a Kyiv ravine 83 years ago. Zelensky, who is Jewish, calls Babi Yar "a terrible reminder that atrocities are committed when the world chooses to ignore, stay quiet, or be indifferent, instead of standing up against evil," explaining his thoughts on X. Babi Yar serves as a stark demonstration of the horrors that governments can inflict when their leaders opt for intimidation and violence, Zelensky hints, likely referring to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

11:16 Ukraine: Death Toll Rises to Ten in Sumy Hospital AttackThe mortality count has risen to ten following Russian assaults on a hospital in the Sumy Ukrainian frontier city. The healthcare facility was hit twice by Russia on Saturday. Tragically, the second strike happened while rescue workers were extracting the injured and deceased, and as patients were being evacuated. Russian forces unleashed 31 rounds into the region late at night and throughout the early morning.

10:42 Russian Media: Large Blast Proximity to Military BasesRussian news sources are now revealing incidents near their military installations, as reported by military bloggers. Explosions were reported outside the Baltiysk naval base in the Krasnodar region, from where Russia targets Ukraine with kamikaze drones, according to Astra news agency. Additionally, a major ammunition depot in Kotluban, Volgograd Oblast, was struck, leading to explosions and a subsequent massive fire and detonations. As per Ukrainian officials, Iranian ballistic missiles and launchers were stored at the Kotluban depot.

09:57 Ukrainian General Staff Reports 165 Incidents Since YesterdayThe Ukrainian General Staff has documented up to 165 events, with around a quarter of them in the Donbass area surrounding the battle-intense town of Pokrovsk. Russian soldiers executed 73 airstrikes on targets and settlements, deploying 124 guided aerial bombs and launching seven missiles. Their ground attacks exceeded 4700, including 179 strikes using multiple rocket launchers and 1700 kamikaze drone launches. Ukrainian warplanes, plus missile and artillery forces, conducted six attacks on areas concentrating enemy soldiers, weaponry, and equipment, as per the report.

09:17 Ukraine: High-ranking Judge Killed in Russian Drone Strike on Civilian VehicleA senior judge from the Ukrainian Supreme Court, who was providing humanitarian aid to village residents in the Charkiv region, was killed by a drone attack on a civilian automobile, according to the Ukrinform news site, citing the regional prosecutor's office. The drone attack targeted the SUV that Judge Leonid Loboyko was driving as he headed to the village to give aid. He succumbed to his injuries instantly, while three female passengers sustained injuries. Ukraine is investigating for potential war crimes and murder.

08:55 Ukraine Suffers Damage in Saporischschja Following Russian StrikesUkrainian authorities report significant harm to civilian structures in the industrial city of Saporischschja following new Russian airstrikes. At least seven individuals were injured, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional administration, in a Telegram post. There could be people trapped below the debris. Over ten airstrikes occurred, resulting in multiple fires.

08:27 Russia Claims Victory Over 125 Ukrainian DronesRussia asserts that they shot down 125 Ukrainian drones last night, according to the defense ministry. The drones were downed and destroyed by Russian air defense. Certain regional governors documented damage but no casualties, according to reports. The ministry reported that 67 drones were shot down in the Volgograd region, 17 each in Belgorod and Voronezh regions, and 18 in the Rostov region.

07:42 Ukraine Reports 1170 Russian Casualties in the Last 24 HoursThe Ukrainian General Staff reports 1170 Russian injuries and deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing their overall tally to roughly 652,000 wounded and deceased soldiers. The Ukrainians also report the destruction of nine Russian tanks, 62 artillery systems, and 38 armored vehicles. Ninety-three drones and one air defense system were alleged to have been destroyed.

07:21 Klingbeil Urges Solidarity at Ukraine Summit with Biden SPD leader Lars Klingbeil anticipates that the upcoming summit with US President Joe Biden in Ramstein will convey a strong message of unity towards Ukraine, a nation under attack by Russia. Klingbeil underscores the necessity of reaffirming our collective duty to continue actively aiding Ukraine, including the US following the November elections, for as long as necessary. He also proposes exploring methods to broaden future peace conferences, thereby fostering more comprehensive discussions about a prospective peace for Ukrainians. Biden is slated to embark on his first bilateral visit as president to Germany on October 10. A gathering of 50 nations supporting Ukraine militarily is scheduled for October 12 at the US airbase in Ramstein, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participating as well.

04:57 Zelensky's Spokesperson on Armament Release: Russians to Know First The Ukrainian president's spokesperson, Serhiy Nykyforov, indicates that a definitive decision regarding the deployment of Western weapons on Russian territory remains undecided. Nykyforov, during the Ukrainian news program 24/7, emphasizes that no conclusive, clear decision has been made yet. However, President Zelensky has engaged in dialogue with various nations, including Italy, France, the UK, and the US. Zelensky's spokesperson suggests that the Russians will be the first to learn about the authorization to penetrate deeply into Russian territory. They will be in the know, and then an official announcement will follow.

03:48 Switzerland Backing China's Peace Initiative, Kyiv Disappointed The Swiss Foreign Ministry has endorsed a peace plan spearheaded by China, aiming to put an end to the Ukraine conflict. The Swiss's stance on this matter has undergone a significant shift, Bern's ministry explains. From Kyiv, however, their stance is considered as a blow to morale. Ukraine is preparing for a subsequent peace summit in November. In June, numerous nations, absent Russia and China, participated in the inaugural meeting in Switzerland.

02:29 Lithuania Sending Military Aid to Ukraine Lithuania intends to dispatch an army assistance package, comprising ammunition, computers, and logistics equipment, to Ukraine. The aid is expected to reach its destination this week, according to the Lithuanian government. Lithuania has already supplied 155-mm ammunition, M577 and M113 armored vehicles, anti-drone systems, anti-tank weapons, remote control systems, and other equipment since the year's start.

01:29 Russian Attacks in Kharkiv Region Claim Three Lives Three casualties and six injuries were reported as a result of Russian air strikes on the Village of Slatyne in the Kharkiv region, local authorities confirm. Russian forces carried out the raid on civilian infrastructure, targeting educational and commercial facilities while residents were on the streets, as stated by Oleh Syniehubov, governor of the Kharkiv Oblast.

00:25 Critical Death Toll Rises in Sumy Hospital Attack to Ten The death toll in Russian assaults on a hospital in the Ukrainian border town of Sumy has escalated to ten. Initially, one casualty was reported following the initial attack on the clinic, Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko detailed. The hospital was subsequently bombarded during the evacuation of patients. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky faults Russia for engaging in a "war against hospitals."

North Korea Accuses US of Fueling Conflict with Ukraine Aid North Korea, faced with accusations of illicit weapons shipping to Russia, categorizes U.S.$8 billion in military assistance to Ukraine as "an egregious mistake" and "playing with fire" against nuclear powerhouse Russia. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the new aid during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington, aimed at bolstering Ukrainian self-defense and incorporating weapons with extended range to enhance Ukraine's ability to attack Russia with safety from a distance.

