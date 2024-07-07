Northern Ireland at risk of losing European Football Championship 2028

More tickets than ever before are expected to be given to fans at the UEFA European Football Championship 2028. However, nearly four years before the tournament, nothing is visible at the proposed new stadium in Belfast. The dream of an EURO in five countries - England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland - is therefore at risk of bursting.

The location for the EURO 2028 football tournament in Northern Ireland is uncertain. The new British Northern Ireland Minister, Hilary Benn, during a visit to Belfast, confirmed that the stadium for the EURO, Casement Park, in the northern Irish capital, will definitely be built. However, due to the exploded costs, it is uncertain whether it will be completed in time.

Casement Park in the northern Irish capital was built after World War II as a venue for Irish sports such as Gaelic Football and Hurling. The stadium has deteriorated since then, and plans for a new building have been in place for years. During the successful bid of England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland for the EURO 2028, it was preferred over Windsor Park, the home stadium of the Northern Irish national team. Five games are scheduled to take place in Belfast.

The stadium construction is "probably the most pressing matter" on his desk, said Benn. However, the financing is still not secured. "There is a certain amount in the pot, but it does not cover the additional costs," the Minister said. He cannot currently give a time plan. Originally, £77 million (currently €90.8 million) was budgeted for the project. Media reports suggest that the sum has risen to £308 million.

At the EURO, games are expected to take place in all parts of the United Kingdom and in the Irish capital Dublin. Six of the ten stadiums will be in England, including Wembley Stadium in London as the final venue and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In addition, the home stadiums of Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa in Birmingham, and the yet-to-be-completed new stadium of Everton FC in Liverpool will host games. Games will also be played in Cardiff, Glasgow, and Dublin - Belfast is the only potential Northern Irish venue that is now uncertain.

According to football associations, a total of over three million tickets will be available for the tournament - more than ever before at a European Championship. The stadiums, where the games will be played, will have an average seating capacity of 58,000 spectators.

The potential uncertainty surrounding Casement Park in Belfast could affect Northern Ireland's participation in the UEFA European Football Championship 2028. Despite confirmations from the British Northern Ireland Minister, Hilary Benn, about the stadium's construction, the escalating costs raise concerns about its completion in time for the tournament. Furthermore, the EURO 2028 soccer games in Belfast, which include five matches, would significantly contribute to the overall soccer festivities across the United Kingdom and the Irish capital Dublin.

