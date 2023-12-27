Death - Northeast CDU mourns the loss of Wolfgang Schäuble

The CDU in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has paid tribute to former Bundestag President and Federal Minister Wolfgang Schäuble as an outstanding politician, statesman and great European. "His legacy will live on in the annals of German and European history," declared the state association on Wednesday in Schwerin on the death of the 81-year-old CDU politician. Schäuble had shaped German politics for many decades and made a significant contribution to shaping European financial and economic policy.

"His commitment to the unification of Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall and his contribution to European integration are unforgettable milestones in his impressive political career," it said. At the same time, the state association expressed its condolences to Schäuble's family, friends and colleagues.

Schäuble died on Tuesday evening, according to his family.

