Railway movements or rail transport activities - Northbound train services encounter yet another delay – leaves patrons astonished

Alstom, the manufacturer of the Express Cross Bremen-Niedersachsen trains, has once again postponed the delivery date. The company expressed its apologies for the delay, which has now been pushed back for the third time, as confirmed by a spokesperson.

The Landesnahverkehrsgesellschaft (LNVG), the client, is dismayed by this continuous delay. "We're flabbergasted that a major global train manufacturer is now failing to meet the delivery deadline for our 34 trains for the third time," said LNVG spokesperson Dirk Altwig. Previously, the "Ostfriesischer Kurier" reported about the delay and the resulting frustration online.

Initial deployment planned for December 2024

The issue involves the Express Cross Bremen-Niedersachsen, which includes the current lines RE1 (Hannover – Bremen – Oldenburg – Norddeich), RE 8 (Hannover – Bremen – Bremerhaven) and RE 9 (Bremerhaven – Bremen – Osnabrück). LNVG information states that the trains were ordered for passenger service from December 2024. However, the company has now announced the third delay. Consequently, only up to 20 trains, instead of the ordered 34, will be available from December 2025. All vehicles are expected to be in service by summer 2026.

The LNVG criticizes the replacement concept for offering insufficient seating in essential areas. Furthermore, the certification process seems to be running behind schedule just before the start. "We can't afford to leave passengers stranded on platforms," said LNVG spokesperson Altwig, who urged Alstom to devise additional measures.

Insufficient seating, no division, delayed direct connection

According to the LNVG, the first trains for the connection Hannover – Bremen – Oldenburg – Norddeich (RE1) will have inadequate seating. Additionally, the planned division of RE1 in Oldenburg cannot commence from December 2025. "This means the Wilhelmshaven – Hannover direct connection is delayed again – until summer 2026," Altwig explained.

Alstom acknowledges its responsibility and is organizing a viable replacement concept, the company spokesperson assured. This will ensure temporary operation of the Express Cross Bremen-Niedersachsen with modern replacement vehicles. In April, the French manufacturer unveiled the new trains at the Salzgitter site and estimated the total order value at around 760 million euros.

Due to the third delay in delivery, the Landesnahverkehrsgesellschaft (LNVG) is now contemplating the possibility of initiating an extradition process to bring the Express Cross Bremen-Niedersachsen trains from Alstom's manufacturing facilities abroad.

Despite the ongoing challenges and the delay in extraditing the trains, Alstom has assured the LNVG that they will provide temporary replacement vehicles to ensure continuous operations on the Express Cross Bremen-Niedersachsen lines.

