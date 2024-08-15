North Stream explosions: US report on Kiev's approval rejected

These actions were of no practical interest to the Ukraine, said Podoliak in Kyiv, reiterating the position repeatedly stated by the Ukrainian leadership that Ukraine had nothing to do with the explosions of the gas pipelines between Russia and Germany.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian military circles, that the explosions had been approved at the highest level of the Ukrainian government - initially also by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The action was carried out under the leadership of the then Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. Citing "an officer involved and three who knew about it," the US newspaper further reported that Zelensky had initially approved the plan. After an intervention by the US foreign intelligence agency CIA, he then ordered a stop, which Zaluzhnyi ignored.

Zelensky's advisor Podoliak said on Thursday that Ukraine's involvement in the sabotage action could have led to an end of support from European partners. Instead, it is "clear" that Moscow had motives for the destruction of the gas pipelines. "Russia was convinced that it was necessary to discredit Ukraine," said Podoliak.

The Wall Street Journal reported, contrary to Podoliak's statements, that the idea for the sabotage had emerged at a meeting of high-ranking Ukrainian officers and entrepreneurs in May 2022, three months after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to the "WSJ", a total of six people were directly involved in the planning of the action, which cost around 300,000 US dollars and was privately funded.

"I always laugh when I read media speculation about a large operation involving intelligence agencies, submarines, and satellites," a WSJ-cited officer said. "The whole thing was born out of a drunken night and the iron will of a small group of people who had the courage to risk their lives for their country."

When the explosions at the gas pipelines occurred in September 2022, Zelensky demanded an explanation from his then army chief, according to three officers familiar with the conversations. Zaluzhnyi reportedly told the head of state that it was too late and that an exchange with the attack team was no longer possible without endangering the operation.

Zaluzhnyi reportedly told Zelensky: "It's like a torpedo - once you've fired it at the enemy, you can't recall it."

When asked by the WSJ, the now Ukrainian ambassador to the UK Zaluzhnyi explained that he had known nothing of such an operation. Any contrary claim was a "provocation."

On Wednesday, it became known that the German Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe had applied for the first arrest warrant in connection with the Nord Stream sabotage in June. This is against a Ukrainian who is said to have been involved in the suspected attacks.

The man, who was last resident in Poland, was able to flee to Ukraine before his arrest at the beginning of July, according to Polish justice authorities. German investigators believe he was one of the divers who placed the explosive devices on the Nord Stream pipelines.

Germany benefited for years from the import of cheap Russian gas. The two Nord Stream pipelines were built for the transport of Russian gas through the Baltic Sea to Germany, despite massive criticism from Ukraine, Washington, and Eastern European EU partners.

Russia's attack on Ukraine gradually halted gas imports. By the time of the explosions, seven months into the Ukraine war, they were no longer operational but still contained gas. Germany is one of the key supporters and arms suppliers to Ukraine.

