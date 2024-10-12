North Korea's leader Kim aids his compatriot Putin in a public setting.

Close Collaboration Between Kim Jong Un and Putin: North Korean Soldiers on Ukrainian Frontline, Being Trained in Russia

As per information obtained by the "Washington Post" from a confidential Ukrainian intelligence source, North Korean soldiers have been identified participating with Russian forces on the warfront. According to South Korean and Ukrainian authorities, these North Korean troops are providing ground support to the Russian army.

Ukrainian intelligence services have reported observing North Korean officers studying the battlefield and Russian forces' actions in the occupied territories, although they haven't seen complete North Korean units engaging yet.

Ukrainian sources claim that around "several thousand" North Korean infantrymen are currently undergoing training in Russia. It's speculated that these troops may be deployed to the Ukraine frontline or Russian border regions by the end of 2024, allowing the Russian forces to redeploy their reserves for combat operations in Ukraine.

Recent speculations suggest that North Korean military personnel are operating in the Donetsk-occupied area. Several North Korean military officials met their demise in a recent Ukrainian missile strike near the city of Donetsk. These reports have been circulating on Telegram and in the Ukrainian media.

Kremlin's Denial

No substantial evidence has emerged yet to confirm the extent of the possible North Korean troop deployment that Russia may send to the front or the border. However, such a scenario may contribute to Russia's intention to deploy additional forces for its critical operations in Ukraine, possibly extending the peak of the Russian summer offensive in 2024.

Russian government spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the reports of North Korean soldiers being sent to fight in Ukraine as a "hoax."

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's President Vladimir Putin sealed a defense pact during the summer, where Kim committed to unwavering support for Putin in his struggle against Ukraine. This treaty involves mutual assistance. Both leaders are globally isolated and heavily sanctioned. Given this situation, their bilateral relations are further strengthening.

As per U.S. intelligence, North Korea has exported substantial quantities of ammunition, including frontline-relevant artillery shells, to Russia. However, both countries deny these allegations.

The European Union expresses concern over the deepening military alliance between North Korea and Russia, viewing it as a threat to global security.Given the defense pact between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin, there are growing calls for the European Union to strengthen its defense and sanctions policies towards both nations.

