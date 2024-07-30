North Korean tank destroyer spotted near the Kharkiv front

North Korea has been supporting Russia's war against Ukraine for months by supplying artillery shells and rockets. Now, a reconnaissance drone has discovered a North Korean armored vehicle in the combat zone.

Russian forces are reportedly now using North Korean armored vehicles in their war against Ukraine. As reported by platforms like Militarnyi and Defence-Blog, a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit discovered a North Korean anti-tank guided missile system, the Bulsae-4, near the front in the Russian border region of Belgorod, in a field.

Little is known about the North Korean Bulsae-4. The system consists of a rotating module with eight missile containers, mounted on a wheeled armored personnel carrier, the M-2010, which is based on the Soviet BTR-80A. The guided missiles do not follow a ballistic trajectory and are said to be capable of hitting their target from above, where armored vehicles are typically most vulnerable, similar to the US Javelin anti-tank missile.

Real-time transmitted video data is also said to enable post-launch target adjustments and high maneuverability during flight, allowing the weapon system to operate without direct line of sight with the target. The range of the missiles is estimated to be more than ten kilometers. The Bulsae-4 was reportedly first shown on North Korean state television in June 2016. The number of systems the isolated country possesses remains unclear.

As early as March, a drone video appeared on a pro-Russian Telegram channel showing the destruction of a Ukrainian AS 90 self-propelled howitzer by a missile in the Kharkiv region. Western military observers now assume that the attack was likely carried out by a Bulsae-4.

North Korea has been supplying Russia with artillery shells and rockets for months for its war against Ukraine. However, the delivery of military vehicles is a new development. For Pyongyang, the export is likely a welcome practical test, allowing the country to gather valuable data on the performance of the tank hunter under real combat conditions.

The European Union has expressed concern over Russia's use of North Korean military equipment in its conflict with Ukraine. The European Union has urged both Russia and North Korea to comply with international sanctions and cease all military support to conflict zones.

Given the advanced capabilities of the North Korean Bulsae-4 anti-tank guided missile system, some experts predict that other nations might show interest in obtaining it, potentially leading to more international scrutiny if such sales occur.

