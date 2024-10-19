Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsasiaworld

North Korean military personnel observed preparing with Russian equipment, potentially in anticipation of dispatch to Ukraine.

Russian training grounds in the eastern region have captured footage of North Korean soldiers obtaining uniforms and military equipment. This apparent evidence aligns with South Korean intelligence claims that approximately 1,500 soldiers were transported to Russia for military drills.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
2 min read
Military personnel obtaining Russian uniforms and weaponry at the Sergeevka Training Facility...
Military personnel obtaining Russian uniforms and weaponry at the Sergeevka Training Facility situated in eastern Russia.

North Korean military personnel observed preparing with Russian equipment, potentially in anticipation of dispatch to Ukraine.

North Korean military personnel are believed to be undergoing preparation for deployment to the battlefront in Ukraine, indicating a strengthening of ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.

A video disseminated by the Ukrainian government's Ukraine Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security to CNN shows a lengthy queue of soldiers, seemingly discussing in Korean while collecting their uniforms. Sadly, the audio quality was insufficient to fully decipher their conversation.

Upon entering Russia, these North Korean recruits were required to complete a questionnaire, detailing their headwear, helmet, uniform, and shoe sizes. The form heading was written in Russian, while the various size options were provided in Korean.

A viral video, geolocated by CNN, revealed troops arriving at the Sergeevka Training Ground, situated near Russia's border with China. In the video, a Russian speaker could be heard stating, "We can't film them," followed by, "There are more... there are millions of them here. Here are the new reinforcements. This is just the beginning. There are more."

This evidence appears to validate Kyiv's long-standing apprehensions about North Korea preparing for a more substantial role in Russia's conflict in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a NATO summit address, expressed concern that "thousands" of North Korean troops were en route to Russia.

Zelensky revealed that, according to his intelligence, "They are preparing 10,000 soldiers, different types of soldiers, land forces, technical personnel." He characterized the development as urgent, reporting it to the United States. Previously, South Korean media suggested that North Korea would dispatch a total of 12,000 troops, although this figure was not specified in the national intelligence service's announcement.

If true, this would mark North Korea's initial substantial intervention in an international conflict. Despite harboring one of the world's largest militaries with 1.2 million soldiers, many of its troops are reportedly lacking in combat experience.

CNN's Rob Picheta and Yoonjung Seo contributed to the reporting.

The strengthening of ties between Russia and North Korea extends beyond military cooperation, as evidenced by the increasing presence of North Korean personnel in Asia, specifically in countries like Russia and Ukraine.

The presence of North Korean troops in various parts of Asia is a concerning development for the world, as North Korea's military, while large, is not well-equipped for sustained international conflicts.

Russian authorities obtained a completed questionnaire issued to North Korean soldiers upon their entry, detailing their measurements for hats, headgear, military attire, and footwear.

Read also:

Comments

Related

In a commemoration of the 1958 overthrow of dictator Marcos Perez Jimenez, Venezuela's President...
Hot-Topics

In Venezuelan political developments, Maduro welcomes a long-time companion to his government cabinet, who had previously secured clemency in a prisoner swap facilitated by the United States.

Venezuelan leader Nicolaís Maduro designated a long-time confidant to his government cabinet recently, an individual who had been granted clemency by U.S. President Joe Biden in 2021 as part of a detainee exchange and after guarantees that Venezuela would conduct a just presidential vote in 2024.

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
Upon receiving a warning, staff members ought to compose a rebuttal statement for their personnel...
Hot-Topics

Overcoming the Urge to Disregard a Cautionary Advice

Overcoming the Urge to Disregard a Cautionary Advice Receiving a warning from your employer for repeated lateness or absence without a valid reason isn't something to just accept blindly. It can be recorded in your personnel file, affecting your chances of promotion and potentially leading to termination if

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest