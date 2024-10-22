North Korean military personnel do not meet the standards of superior caliber or skill.

11:46 Ukraine Downs Multiple Drones

Nightly attacks continue: Ukrainian air defense claims to have taken down 42 out of 60 Russian drones during the night, mainly intercepting them over the central, southern, and eastern regions of Ukraine.

11:20 Power Outage in Enerhodar's Nuclear Power Plant City

Based on Russian reports, the power supply has been disrupted in Enerhodar, the occupied city near the southeastern Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia, due to drone attacks. A fatality was reported in Ukrainian attacks, according to the Russian-appointed governor of the occupied region of Zaporizhzhia, Yevgeny Balitsky, who shared this information on Telegram. The air defense remains active. The Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under Russian control since March 2022. The plant's six blocks have been shut down for safety reasons, but the crucial power supply for cooling is regularly disrupted by artillery fire.

10:50 Potential Weapon Supplies to Ukraine from South Korea

In response to intensified military ties between North Korea and Russia, South Korea is contemplating providing direct weapon supplies to Ukraine. The South Korean government is readying various responses to diverse military collaboration scenarios between North Korea and Russia, including the provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine if the situation worsens. "We would consider supplying weapons for defensive purposes as part of the step-by-step scenarios, and if necessary, we could also consider using them offensively," a representative from the South Korean presidential office stated. So far, South Korea has only provided non-lethal equipment, such as mine-clearing equipment, to Ukraine.

10:20 Ambassador Kelin Predicts "End of Ukraine"

Moscow's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, accuses Britain of conducting a "proxy war" against Russia. Meanwhile, Kelin predicts the "end of Ukraine" in an interview with the BBC, stating that Russian forces are making progress and the Ukrainian resistance is weakening. Daily advancements are reported by Kelin, emphasizing, "The end of this phase will mean the end of Ukraine." President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in a desperate situation with Ukraine currently under Russian control in about 18% of its territory. In the interview, Kelin also denies Russian involvement in the Novichok attacks in Salisbury in 2018, which resulted in the death of a British woman.

09:52 ISW Condemns Prisoner Killings and Use of Chemical Weapons: Russia Commits War Crimes

Russian forces continue to commit war crimes, including executing Ukrainian prisoners of war and employing chemical weapons, as reported by the Institute for the Study of War. This goes beyond the killing of two bound Ukrainian prisoners of war on October 18 (see entry at 06:48). According to the ISW's assessment, Russian forces have recently and consistently killed Ukrainian prisoners of war, violating the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War. The institute also refers to a post by a Russian military blogger on October 20, sharing a video and alleging that Russian forces are using chloropicrin – a pesticide and respiratory irritant – against Ukrainian forces. The U.S. Department of State reported in May of this year that Russian forces have violated the Chemical Weapons Convention by employing chloropicrin and irritants.

09:26 North Korea Denies Sending Soldiers to Russia for Ukraine Deployment

North Korea dismisses suggestions of sending its soldiers to Russia for deployment in Ukraine as "unfounded rumors." North Korea's UN representative responded to the allegations, which South Korea used to "damage the prestige of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and undermine the friendly relations between the two sovereign states," during a session of the UN General Assembly committee in New York.

09:00 Putin Invites to Summit: Business Partnership Trumps Friendship

Putin invites to the grand summit in Kazan, Russia. Analysts, such as ntv correspondent Rainer Munz, see more than just a namesake in the gathering of the BRICS countries, Russia, China, and additional nations. However, this alliance differs significantly from its Western counterpart in one essential aspect.

08:48 Stark-Watzinger Signs Agreement in Kyiv

Embattled Federal Minister of Education Bettina Stark-Watzinger is likely to welcome this change: She goes to Kyiv for talks on strengthening German-Ukrainian relations. Stark-Watzinger visits Ukraine to emphasize Germany's solidarity with the country and signs a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oxen Lissowyj. This agreement replaces a previous one from the Soviet era and aims to improve Ukraine's innovative capacity with modern technologies. Stark-Watzinger, who has faced criticism for her management of her dismissed State Secretary, is accompanied by a high-ranking scientific delegation. This is Stark-Watzinger's second visit to Kyiv since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

08:16 Chemical Plant in Russian Tambov Burns

A Ukrainian drone attack, according to Russian reports, results in an explosion at a chemical plant in the southern Russian region of Tambov. There was also a brief fire, reported Governor Maxim Jegorov on Telegram. "Preliminary reports suggest no casualties," Jegorov added. The Tambov Oblast is approximately 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, with the capital Tambov located halfway between Moscow and the major city of Volgograd.

07:49 Russian Young Learners: Kindergarten Given Model of "Freed" Bucha Wreckage Young minds seem to be getting introduced to concepts early on in Russia. For quite some time now, Russian children have been exposed to a military mindset, with the army frequently glorified. As reported by the independent Russian news source "Meduza", a kindergarten group in the Rostov region visited a local military base this week, where they were initiated into the nationalist youth organization, Yunarmia. As a token of appreciation for the occasion, a sergeant major gifted them with a homemade replica of the damaged Ukrainian city of Bucha's ruins. The model represents the destruction of buildings, a tank with the letter Z, and a Russian flag on a building. The theme is "The Liberation of the City of Bucha", allowing the children to understand how the Russian liberators operate from a young age.

07:18 Russian Drone Strike Takes Lives of Three in Sumy A Russian drone strike last night in eastern Ukraine's Sumy border region resulted in three fatalities, including a child, as reported by Governor Ihor Kaltschenko. A residential building endured the attack.

06:48 Donetsk: Russian Soldiers Allegedly Executed Two Captured Ukrainian POWs This incident is not an isolated case: According to the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office, two captured Ukrainian soldiers were reportedly killed by Russian soldiers near Selydove in the Donetsk region. On October 18, it is alleged that the Russian forces apprehended the two unarmed soldiers during an attack on Ukrainian outposts, forced them to lie face down on the ground, and then shot them at close range. The killing of prisoners of war is a violation of the Geneva Conventions and a grave war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have launched a criminal investigation under war laws. Ukrainian Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, has also informed the UN and the Red Cross about the incident.

06:19 Harris: If Trump Wins, Ukraine Will Lose to Russia Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris accuses her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, of being easily influenced "by dictators and autocrats." She claims this has happened in the past, expressing these views at a campaign event in Michigan. If Trump wins the November election, according to Harris, Ukraine will succumb to Russia, resulting in devastating global consequences. Harris commends the bipartisan cooperation in Congress to support Ukraine and is optimistic that this cooperation will continue, but expresses concerns over Trump's proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Russian Distilleries in Tula Damaged by Ukrainian DronesAs reported by Russian sources, two distilleries in the Tula region, situated south of Moscow, have sustained damage from Ukrainian drone attacks. "Initial reports indicate no casualties," the governor of Tula, Dmitri Miliajew, announced on Telegram. Emergency service personnel are on the scene, and the situation is under control. The extent of the damage in Yefremov and Luschkowski's distilleries isn't clear. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone strike has also impacted a heating plant and a building in Bryansk, a Russian region bordering Ukraine. Russian air defense units reportedly shot down at least six Ukrainian drones in the area, with no reported injuries.

05:01 Poland Demands Access to Zelensky's Victory Plan's Secret AnnexesPoland's deputy foreign minister, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, has requested access to the hidden annexes of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent victory plan. According to the Polish news agency PAP, Zelensky stated that only selected partners essential for implementing the plan will have access to the secret annexes, and Poland isn't among these partners. Bartoszewski justified Poland's request by pointing out Poland's significant contributions to Ukraine's defense, such as providing 320 tanks to Ukraine. "As such, we should have the right to access these files," he stated.

04:06 London Provides Kiev with a Billion-Pound LoanBritain has extended a loan of 2.26 billion pounds (approximately 4.41 billion dollars) to Ukraine, as reported by Defense Minister John Healey. The loan will be solely used for military purposes, potentially including the creation of drones capable of surpassing the range of certain long-range missiles. When asked whether Ukraine could use the funds to procure British Storm Shadow missiles for strikes deep into Russia, Healey responded, "They will consult with us on how they use the funds and which weapons they need most urgently." The loan is part of a larger planned loan from the G7 countries, secured using profits derived from approximately 300 billion dollars in frozen Russian state assets in the West.

02:47 North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine War: USA to Consult with AlliesFollowing reports of suspected deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia for use in Ukraine, the USA has described the situation as "alarming." U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Robert Wood, told the UN Security Council, "If true, this is a highly concerning development and a clear escalation of military relations" between North Korea and Russia. "We are consulting with our allies and partners about the potential implications of such a significant step," Wood added.

01:47 Navalny's Self-Penned Autobiography "Patriot" Releases TodayIn honor of her husband Aleksey, Julia Navalny views the publication of "Patriot," Navalny's autobiography, as a legacy. The book, packed with over 500 pages, will release today, not in Russia, but in Russian and 19 other languages, including German. The 48-year-old perceives it as a testament to Navalny's unwavering courage as the sharpest critic of Putin's Kremlin and his faith in a brighter future for Russia. Despite Navalny's demise, she completed the work, incorporating numerous family and political appearances' images.

00:46 Zelensky Encourages Kursk Soldiers to Grasp FortitudeIn defiance of numerous reports debating a Russian pushback in the Kursk region's captured bridgehead, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky encourages his soldiers to maintain their resolve. He praised their bravery, asserting, "We are clutching our ground, and I salute every solider for their courage." Zelensky communicated with Supreme Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of General Staff Anatoly Barhylevych, discussing the critical situation. "We mustn't forget that the Kursk operation serves a strategic objective. The conflict must return to the land where it originated," Zelensky emphasized in his evening address.

23:36 UN Chief Guterres Arranges Meeting with PutinAccording to Kremlin sources, UN Secretary-General António Guterres will engage in a bi-lateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin during his inaugural visit to Russia following the initiation of Russia's substantial military offensive in Ukraine. According to the Kremlin, the highly anticipated bilateral discussion between the two leaders will take place on Thursday alongside the BRICS group's summit in Kazan, southwestern Russia. The meeting will discuss "current global issues" and the UN's activities, including "the Middle Eastern crisis" and "the Ukraine situation."

22:24 Zelensky Discloses US Aid for Ukraine Drone ProductionUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announces $800 million in US aid for Ukrainian drone production. "Ukraine appreciates this support. We must ensure that Ukraine, despite global political confrontations, can consistently safeguard its autonomy," says Zelensky in his evening address.

21:51 Report: South Korea Discusses Intelligence Officers Deployment to UkraineSouth Korean media sources drop hints about Seoul's contemplation to deploy intelligence officers to Ukraine, following allegations of North Korea's troop deployment to Russia. According to the report, sourced from intelligence circles, the South Korean government and military are deliberating an "appropriate deployment" of personnel, including intelligence officers and tactical experts, to Ukraine. These personnel would potentially provide interrogation services for North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian troops, translate, or offer insights on North Korean military strategies. They would also provide Kiev with data on North Korea's combat tactics.

The Commission, as part of the Ukrainian government, is involved in the investigation of the execution of two captured Ukrainian POWs by Russian soldiers in the Donetsk region.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, under the management of The Commission, has been frequently disrupted in its power supply due to drone attacks from Russian forces.

