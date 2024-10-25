North Korean military personnel are on the brink of being dispatched

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, there's a possibility of North Korean troops being sent to the war zone by Russia as soon as this weekend. This is suggested by intelligence from the Ukrainian security service, which Zelensky shared on Telegram. Russia is expected to deploy the first North Korean soldiers in combat zones between Sunday and Monday, according to Zelensky's statement. He described this as an escalation by Russia, but did not provide further details. He left open where the North Koreans would be sent.

The Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR reported that the first North Korean soldiers have already arrived in the contested Russian region of Kursk. These units had been previously trained on training grounds in eastern Russia, the intelligence service reported in its Telegram channel. Their arrival in the Kursk area, where Ukrainian troops have occupied dozens of villages since their invasion in early August, was registered on Wednesday.

There's no confirmation from the Russian side. However, President Vladimir Putin had not denied reports of the deployment and training of North Korean soldiers and referred to a military cooperation agreement with Pyongyang. "Therefore, a strong and clear reaction from the leading politicians of the world is necessary," Zelensky demanded. There needs to be tangible pressure on Moscow and Pyongyang.

Previously, Putin had said that it was Russia's business with whom it cooperates. It is a matter of sovereign states. Russian state media also quoted Putin as saying that Ukraine also chooses its partners in the West. "We are always told that it is up to Ukraine to ensure its security - with or without NATO," Putin said.

Zelensky Warns of Global Conflict

The US government confirmed on Wednesday reports from Seoul that 3,000 North Korean soldiers had been sent to Russia for possible later deployment against Ukraine and were being trained at several locations. Western political leaders, including US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, warned of geopolitical implications in the Indo-Pacific if North Korean soldiers became combatants.

Last week, Zelensky stated, based on Ukrainian intelligence information, that 10,000 North Korean soldiers were being prepared for combat deployment alongside Russian troops against his country, which he warned could escalate the conflict into a "global conflict."

The Ukrainian security service estimates that there are currently around 12,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia, including 500 officers and 3 generals from Pyongyang. Kyiv fears that these troops will be used in the invasion of Ukraine - also with the aim of gaining experience in modern warfare for Pyongyang.

For the coordination of the deployment, the Ukrainian side reports that the Deputy Russian Defense Minister Junus-bek Yevkurov is responsible. Experts had previously pointed out problems, including language barriers. The North Koreans have been equipped with ammunition, bedding, winter clothing and shoes, as well as hygiene items, including 50 meters of toilet paper and 300 grams of soap per month, the HUR in Kyiv reported.

