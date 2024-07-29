- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is apparently building his daughter as his successor

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) believes that Kim Jong Un's daughter is being groomed as his successor. According to a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee, Lee Seong Kweun, the NIS reported on Monday that Kim's daughter, Ju Ae, is being trained as the future leader of the country. While state media in isolated North Korea has reported on her public appearances, it has not mentioned any political plans for her future.

Little is known about Kim Jong Un's daughter

Kim's daughter was first shown in state media in November 2022. She accompanied her father to the test of a ballistic missile, holding his hand during the event. A few months later, she was seen at a sports event. Despite the photos, state press reports did not mention her by name, referring to her as Kim's "beloved child" or "respected child."

Little is known about the girl. The NIS believes she is Ju Ae. In 2013, former NBA player Dennis Rodman reported meeting a young girl named Ju Ae during a visit to Kim. Speculation suggests she could be 14 or 15 years old. Experts believe Kim has up to three children, two girls and a boy.

North Korea has never discussed a succession plan for Kim, for instance, in case of incapacitation. With few details known about his children, experts have speculated that his influential sister, Kim Yo Jong, and loyalists could form a regency until a successor is old enough to take over. Since North Korea's founding in 1948, the Kim dynasty has ruled the communist country. Experts believe that even after Kim Jong Un's rule ends, the Kim dynasty will continue.

