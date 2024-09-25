North Korea warns retaliation towards the American submarine stationed in South Korea.

Kim Jong Un's powerful sis's gone on record, hinting at more nukes. Kim Yo Jong spoke up, threatening retaliation against an American nuked-up sub that just docked in SoKor. She commented that peace ain't on the cards for the U.S. military in these Korean Peninsula neighborhoods.

As per South Korea's troops, the "USS Vermont" dropped anchor in Busan on Monday. While nuclear-powered submarines or aircraft carriers popping up temporarily isn't extraordinary, the U.S. has upped its presence in the area lately, aiming to counter North Korea's increased nuclear menace. In reaction to the "Vermont," Kim Yo Jong, through state media, said that North Korea needs to reinforce its nuclear defense both in quality and quantity, continually and without pause.

Mid-September, North Korea published shots of a uranium enrichment facility for atomic weapons, giving viewers a glimpse into their nuclear growth - the first such peek in years. Last week, a new missile was tested, North Korea claims, that got the capacity to haul a 4.5-ton warhead. Since late May, North Korea has sent thousands of rubbish-loaded balloons towards SoKor, a move resembling the psychological warfare tactics from the Cold War era.

The South Korean military gave a heads-up on Tuesday about potential military actions against this campaign if it proves dangerous to the civilian population. But no casualties have been reported from the balloons thus far.

