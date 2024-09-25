Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsReactions

North Korea warns retaliation towards the American submarine stationed in South Korea.

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
North Korea Warns of Retaliation against American Submarine within South Korean Waters
North Korea Warns of Retaliation against American Submarine within South Korean Waters

North Korea warns retaliation towards the American submarine stationed in South Korea.

Kim Jong Un's powerful sis's gone on record, hinting at more nukes. Kim Yo Jong spoke up, threatening retaliation against an American nuked-up sub that just docked in SoKor. She commented that peace ain't on the cards for the U.S. military in these Korean Peninsula neighborhoods.

As per South Korea's troops, the "USS Vermont" dropped anchor in Busan on Monday. While nuclear-powered submarines or aircraft carriers popping up temporarily isn't extraordinary, the U.S. has upped its presence in the area lately, aiming to counter North Korea's increased nuclear menace. In reaction to the "Vermont," Kim Yo Jong, through state media, said that North Korea needs to reinforce its nuclear defense both in quality and quantity, continually and without pause.

Mid-September, North Korea published shots of a uranium enrichment facility for atomic weapons, giving viewers a glimpse into their nuclear growth - the first such peek in years. Last week, a new missile was tested, North Korea claims, that got the capacity to haul a 4.5-ton warhead. Since late May, North Korea has sent thousands of rubbish-loaded balloons towards SoKor, a move resembling the psychological warfare tactics from the Cold War era.

The South Korean military gave a heads-up on Tuesday about potential military actions against this campaign if it proves dangerous to the civilian population. But no casualties have been reported from the balloons thus far.

The South Korean military's response to the balloons has resulted in heightened tensions, prompting further reactions from North Korea. In response to the USS Vermont's presence, Kim Yo Jong stated that North Korea needs to enhance its nuclear defense capabilities.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
A student from Morehouse College completes a voter registration form at a voter registration...
Politics

Despite trailing behind Biden's 2020 margin among Black voters, a recent CNN survey indicates potential for Harris to boost her backing among this demographic.

In the latest CNN survey, carried out by SSRS, Kamala Harris outperforms Donald Trump by a substantial margin among probable Black voters. However, this lead does not surpass Joe Biden's impressive 2020 advantage with this demographic. The poll indicates that Black likely voters who favor Trump...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public