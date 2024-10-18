North Korea reportedly deploys approximately 12,000 troops to support Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, as per South Korean intelligence sources.

According to Yonhap News Agency, citing the National Intelligence Service, North Korea has reportedly withdrawn from its territory and formed into four brigades. Various South Korean media outlets corroborated this report.

If true, this would mark North Korea's inaugural significant involvement in a foreign conflict. With a military force of 1.2 million troops, North Korea boasts one of the world's largest armed forces, but it lacks substantial combat experience.

Several experts have cast doubt on the effectiveness of dispatching North Korean troops to aid Russia, citing their outdated equipment and limited battle experience.

During a June meeting in Pyongyang, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a agreement committing to mutual military aid if either nation is attacked. This was considered a significant defense alliance since the end of the Cold War.

The National Intelligence Service did not verify the report, but South Korea's presidential office stated that an emergency meeting had been held, led by President Yoon Suk Yeol, to discuss the allegations of North Korean troop deployment to Ukraine.

The statement revealed that the attendees considered the North Korean troop dispatch as a major security risk for South Korea and the global community. However, the statement did not provide details such as when or how many North Korean soldiers had been sent to Ukraine, or their expected roles.

Russia has dismissed the allegations of using North Korean troops, with Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov referring to them as "fake news" during a press conference.

Ukrainian media reported earlier this month that six North Koreans had perished in a Ukrainian missile strike in the partially occupied Donetsk region on October 3.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that his government had intelligence indicating that 10,000 North Korean troops were being prepared to join Russian forces fighting against Ukraine, cautioning that a third country's intervention could escalate the conflict into a "world war."

"From our intelligence, we've learned that North Korea has dispatched tactical personnel and officers to Ukraine," Zelenskyy told reporters at NATO headquarters. "They are preparing 10,000 soldiers on their land, but they haven't moved them to Ukraine or Russia yet."

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stated that NATO had no evidence of North Korean soldiers participating in the fighting, but acknowledged that North Korea was aiding Russia with weapon and technology supplies.

The US, South Korea, and their allies have accused North Korea of supplying Russia with artillery shells, missiles, and other military equipment to fuel its war on Ukraine. In exchange, North Korea may have received essential food, economic aid, and technology assistance intended to upgrade its nuclear-armed military.

Both Russia and North Korea have consistently denied any arms deal between the two nations.

The withdrawal of North Korean troops from their territory could potentially impact the balance of power in Asia. If the report about North Korean troop deployment to Ukraine is confirmed, it could significantly impact the world's geopolitical landscape.

Read also: