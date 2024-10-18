Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsworldasia

North Korea reportedly deploys approximately 12,000 troops to support Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, as per South Korean intelligence sources.

South Korean intelligence sources suggest that North Korea has deployed around 12,000 troops, including special operation units, to aid Russia in its conflict against Ukraine. This revelation, reported on Friday, presents the possibility of a third nation entering the war and could escalate...

 and  Ann Bradley
2 min read
Following their signing of a broad strategic partnership agreement, North Korean head of state Kim...
Following their signing of a broad strategic partnership agreement, North Korean head of state Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged handshakes in Pyongyang, North Korea, in June of the current year.

North Korea reportedly deploys approximately 12,000 troops to support Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, as per South Korean intelligence sources.

According to Yonhap News Agency, citing the National Intelligence Service, North Korea has reportedly withdrawn from its territory and formed into four brigades. Various South Korean media outlets corroborated this report.

If true, this would mark North Korea's inaugural significant involvement in a foreign conflict. With a military force of 1.2 million troops, North Korea boasts one of the world's largest armed forces, but it lacks substantial combat experience.

Several experts have cast doubt on the effectiveness of dispatching North Korean troops to aid Russia, citing their outdated equipment and limited battle experience.

During a June meeting in Pyongyang, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a agreement committing to mutual military aid if either nation is attacked. This was considered a significant defense alliance since the end of the Cold War.

The National Intelligence Service did not verify the report, but South Korea's presidential office stated that an emergency meeting had been held, led by President Yoon Suk Yeol, to discuss the allegations of North Korean troop deployment to Ukraine.

The statement revealed that the attendees considered the North Korean troop dispatch as a major security risk for South Korea and the global community. However, the statement did not provide details such as when or how many North Korean soldiers had been sent to Ukraine, or their expected roles.

Russia has dismissed the allegations of using North Korean troops, with Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov referring to them as "fake news" during a press conference.

Ukrainian media reported earlier this month that six North Koreans had perished in a Ukrainian missile strike in the partially occupied Donetsk region on October 3.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that his government had intelligence indicating that 10,000 North Korean troops were being prepared to join Russian forces fighting against Ukraine, cautioning that a third country's intervention could escalate the conflict into a "world war."

"From our intelligence, we've learned that North Korea has dispatched tactical personnel and officers to Ukraine," Zelenskyy told reporters at NATO headquarters. "They are preparing 10,000 soldiers on their land, but they haven't moved them to Ukraine or Russia yet."

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stated that NATO had no evidence of North Korean soldiers participating in the fighting, but acknowledged that North Korea was aiding Russia with weapon and technology supplies.

The US, South Korea, and their allies have accused North Korea of supplying Russia with artillery shells, missiles, and other military equipment to fuel its war on Ukraine. In exchange, North Korea may have received essential food, economic aid, and technology assistance intended to upgrade its nuclear-armed military.

Both Russia and North Korea have consistently denied any arms deal between the two nations.

The withdrawal of North Korean troops from their territory could potentially impact the balance of power in Asia. If the report about North Korean troop deployment to Ukraine is confirmed, it could significantly impact the world's geopolitical landscape.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Engaging in regular outdoor physical activities benefits and strengthens the immune system.
Hot-Topics

Five strategies to aid your survival during the frigid period

Five strategies to aid your survival during the frigid period Pre-Immunity Check: Enduring autumn and winter without a single cold is practically impossible. According to the "infektionsschutz.de" portal of the Federal Centre for Health Education (BZgA), numerous pathogens are circulating at this time of year. At present,

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
In the perspective of Baden-Württemberg's State Archaeologist, Dirk Krausse, a single intact Celtic...
Hot-Topics

Uncovered Intact Celtic Funeral Structure Unveiled

Uncovered Intact Celtic Funeral Structure Unveiled In a surprising turn of events, archaeologists in Baden-Württemberg have stumbled upon an astonishing find: a 2600-year-old, well-preserved oak wooden burial chamber during excavations near the formidable fortification walls of Heuneburg in Riedlingen. Initial investigations suggest this ancient grave is located at the heart

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.
Politics

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain. 21:34 Human Rights Watchdog: Russians Execute Over a Hundred Captured Ukrainian Soldiers A series of instances have been reported where the Russian military has executed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered as prisoners of war. The Ukrainian

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public