North Korea disputes claims of deploying soldiers to Ukraine.

North Korea labels Ukraine troop deployment rumors to Russia as groundless speculations.

South Korea's allegations intended to "tarnish the image of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and weaken the sincere and cordial ties between two independent nations," asserted North Korea's envoy, using his country's full title, during a UN General Assembly committee meeting in New York.

He was referring to the improving ties between his nation and Russia, which have strengthened following the Ukraine conflict. Russia also hasn't validated rumors of a potential deployment of North Korean troops to aid in the Ukraine conflict.

The Russian ambassador called in by Seoul simply mentioned that Russia-North Korea cooperation was "not threatening South Korea's security." Neither NATO nor the US endorsed the reports but cautioned that such a move could indicate a highly risky escalation.

"There have been whispers that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea has stationed troops and is planning to send more soldiers to Ukraine to fight alongside Russia," stated Robert Wood, U.S. ambassador to the UN, prior to the Security Council. "Should this be factual, this would be a perilous and deeply worrying turn of events," he concluded.

