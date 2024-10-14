North Korea Deploys Citizens to Reinforce Russian Military in Ukraine's Conflict, as Asserted by Zelensky

In his weekly video update on Sunday, the Ukrainian president stated: "We're witnessing a growing alliance between Russia and reclusive regimes like North Korea. It's no longer just about weapons exchange. It's now about relocating North Korean individuals to the occupying military forces."

Zelensky's statement comes amid a consistent improvement in bonds between Russia and North Korea. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea in June, marking the first such visit in over two decades. Experts have speculated on the extent of North Korea's aid to Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

"Given the circumstances, our relations with our allies need strengthening. The frontline requires additional reinforcements," Zelensky further commented, reinforcing his appeal for Western nations to permit Ukraine to utilize long-range missiles within Russian territory.

An anonymous source from Ukrainian intelligence shared with CNN last week that a few North Koreans have been collaborating with the Russian military, primarily focusing on engineering and exchanging knowledge on the utilization of North Korean ammunition. Some of them reportedly perished in eastern Ukraine, according to this source.

Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the allegations of North Korean personnel deployment to aid Russia as "yet another fabrication."

However, South Korea's National Intelligence Service discarded Peskov's denial and expressed belief in the claim's validity last week.

Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun suggested in the annual parliamentary audit of the defense sector on Tuesday that it's "more than likely" that the reported casualties of North Korean officers and soldiers in Ukraine are genuine. He also mentioned that "it's highly probable that regular troops will be deployed further," as Russia and North Korea have formed a mutually beneficial agreement akin to a military alliance.

Various governments have implicated Pyongyang in supplying weapons to Moscow for its prolonged conflict in Ukraine, a charge both countries have rejected despite substantial evidence suggesting such exchanges.

The two pariah nations have strengthened their ties since Russia's invasion.

During Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June, both nations swore to utilize all resources to offer immediate military aid when the other is attacked, as part of a groundbreaking defense pact endorsed by the autocratic nations.

Putin mentioned during this visit that the relationship was being elevated to a "new level."

In anticipation of their talks, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un articulated his "complete support and solidarity" towards Russia's government, military, and people, specifically referring to Moscow's confrontation in Ukraine "to protect its sovereignty, security, and territorial stability."

The strengthening ties between Russia and North Korea have sparked concerns in Europe, as the World Council of Europe discussed potential sanctions against both countries due to their alleged weapon supply. The European Union has expressed its concern about this growing alliance, as it could pose a threat to regional stability.

