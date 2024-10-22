North Korea denies the existence of unfounded speculations

9:00 Putin gathers summit: Friendship halts at businessPutin orchestrates a grand assembly in Russian Kazan. The attendance of more than just the BRICS countries indicates the dominance of Russia, China, and others, asserts ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. However, in one vital aspect, the alliance diverges from its Western counterpart.

8:48 Stark-Watzinger signs bilateral pact in KyivIt's probably a refreshing change for the beleaguered Federal Minister of Education, Bettina Stark-Watzinger: She journeys to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for discussions. With this visit, the Minister intends to reaffirm "Germany's persisting support for Ukraine," as previously stated. During her sojourn, she will ink a new bilateral accord on scientific and technological collaboration with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oxen Lissowyj, replacing an older pact from Soviet times. Accompanied by a prestigious delegation of scientists, the Minister, who has faced criticism for her handling of her ousted State Secretary, will fortify Ukraine's innovative potential with the new accord. This marks her second visit to Kyiv since Russia's invasion of the entire Ukraine in 2022.

8:16 Flame engulfs chemical factory in Russian TambovRussian reports claim a Ukrainian drone strike ignites an explosion at a chemical factory in the southern Russian region of Tambov, resulting in a brief blaze, as per Governor Maxim Jegorow. "Preliminary data suggests no fatalities," he notes on Telegram. The Tambov Oblast is roughly 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, with the capital situated midway between Moscow and the city of Volgograd.

7:49 Russian kindergarten: Group receives model of "liberated" Bachmut ruinsIt appears impersonating the military and glorifying the army is never too early. According to the independent Russian portal "Meduza," a kindergarten group in the Rostov region visited a local military base this week and was initiated into the nationalist youth organization Junarmija. To commemorate the occasion, a sergeant major presents them with a unique keepsake: a homemade replica of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Bachmut's debris, consisting of the remnants of houses, a tank boasting the letter Z, and a Russian flag displayed on a building. The model is entitled "The Liberation of the City of Bachmut," enabling the children to witness how the Russian liberators operate.

7:18 Russian drone strike kills child and two adults in SumyA Russian drone attack in the eastern Ukrainian border region of Sumy has resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a child, as per Governor Ihor Kaltschenko. The strike targeted a residential building during the night, he declared on Telegram.

06:48 Donetsk Prosecutor's Office: Russian Troops Slay Two Captured Ukrainian POWsThis isn't an unprecedented occurrence: According to the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk, Russian soldiers have murdered two captured Ukrainian soldiers near Selydove in the Donetsk region. On October 18, the Kremlin's forces allegedly apprehended the two unarmed soldiers during an attack on Ukrainian positions, subsequently forcing them to lie prone on the ground, and later executing them at close range. The slaying of prisoners of war breaches the Geneva Conventions and is a grave war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have reportedly initiated a criminal investigation under martial law. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has also alerted the UN and the Red Cross about the incident.

06:19 Harris: If Trump Triumphs, Ukraine CollapsesDemocratic US presidential nominee Kamala Harris imputes her Republican opponent Donald Trump of being amenable to manipulation by dictators and autocrats. She asserts that this has transpired in the past and could recur if he emerges victorious in the November election. If Trump triumphs, Ukraine will succumb to Russia, she claims, with global repercussions. Harris lauds bipartisan cooperation in Congress to support Ukraine and maintains it will continue, but she is apprehensive about Trump's proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Russian Governor: Distilleries in Tula Harmed by DronesTwo distilleries in the Russian region of Tula, set south of Moscow, have reportedly undergone damage due to Ukrainian drone strikes, according to Russian reports. "Preliminary intel suggests no casualties," Governor Dmitri Miliajew states on Telegram. Emergency personnel are on site, and the situation is under control. The extent of the harm to the distilleries in the city of Efremov and the village of Luchki is murky. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone assault has also compromised a heating plant and a building in the Russian region of Bryansk, bordering Ukraine. Russian air defense forces have reportedly downed at least six Ukrainian drones over the area, with no casualties recorded.

05:01 Poland Requests Access to Secret Appendices of Zelensky's Victory StrategyPoland's Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski advises that Warsaw seeks access to the secret annexes of the victory strategy introduced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week. The Polish Press Agency (PAP) reports that Zelensky indicated the complete text would not be published, and only select partners instrumental in its execution would be granted access to the confidential sections of certain sections. Bartoszewski explains that Poland is not among the countries that have been granted comprehensive information about the strategy. "When Germany spoke of supplying helmets to the Ukrainians, we dispatched 320 tanks. Our contribution was undeniably significant," the deputy Polish foreign minister asserts. "Thus, I can assert with unwavering conviction that we should be granted access to these documents," he concludes.

04:06 Britain Offers Ukraine a 2.26 Billion Pound Military LoanThe United Kingdom is offering Ukraine a loan worth 2.26 billion pounds (equivalent to approximately 4.41 billion dollars), as announced by Defense Minister John Healey. This financial aid is exclusively intended for military purposes, and it could potentially be utilized in enhancing drone technology capable of exceeding the range of certain long-range missiles. When asked whether Ukraine might utilize the funds to purchase British Storm-Shadow missiles for strikes deep into Russian territory, Healey responded, "They are heavily investing in the development of drones with even greater range. They will collaborate with us to determine how to allocate the funds and which weapons are most urgently required." This loan forms part of a larger planned financial aid package from G7 nations, financed by profits derived from around 300 billion dollars worth of frozen Russian state assets in the West.

2:47 U.S. Criticizes Potential North Korean Soldier Deployment to UkraineU.S. Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood has described as "dangerous" reports suggesting a possible deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia for use in Ukraine. Speaking before the UN Security Council, Wood stated, "Should these reports prove true, this would signify a significant escalation in military relations between North Korea and Russia. We are consulting with our international allies and partners regarding the potential implications of such a move."

01:47 Navalny's Autobiography "Patriot" Released TodayJulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny – one of Russia's most prominent opposition figures for several years – considers her husband's autobiography "Patriot" to be a testament of his legacy. The book is being released today in 20 different languages, featuring Russian and German translations, but will not be available in Russia itself. According to Navalnaya, the book is a significant account of her husband's valor in challenging Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and his conviction in a better future for Russia. She completed the 500-page manuscript, filled with family photos and political events, after her husband's demise.

00:46 Zelensky Addresses Soldiers in Kursk: Maintain Your PositionUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has encouraged his soldiers to maintain their position in the captured bridgehead in the Russian region of Kursk, despite reports indicating that Russian troops are pushing them back. In his daily evening address, Zelensky stated, "We are holding our ground, and I express my gratitude to every soldier for their bravery." He consulted with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky and Chief of the General Staff Anatoly Barhylevych about the situation. "The Kursk operation serves a strategic objective. The conflict must return to the territory from which it originated. This is achieved by establishing a buffer zone on the aggressor's territory," Zelensky said.

23:36 Guterres to Meet with PutinUN Secretary-General António Guterres will be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his first trip to Russia since the onset of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, as per Kremlin statements. The encounter between the two leaders will take place on Thursday, during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia's southwest. The Kremlin declared that the discussion between Guterres and Putin will cover "UN activities" and "current international matters," including "the Middle East crisis and the situation in Ukraine."

22:24 Zelensky Announces U.S. Aid for Ukrainian Drone ProductionUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the United States will be providing 800 million dollars in aid to support Ukrainian drone production. "Ukraine appreciates this assistance. We must ensure that Ukraine, despite worldwide political threats, can consistently defend its sovereignty," Zelensky proclaimed in his daily evening address.

21:51 Potential South Korean Intelligence Officer Deployment to UkraineSouth Korean media sources indicate that Seoul is considering dispatching intelligence officers to Ukraine, following reports of North Korean soldiers being sent to Russia. Intelligence sources report that a review is ongoing, with a potential plan to dispatch an appropriate number of personnel – including intelligence officers and enemy tactics experts – to Ukraine. South Korean personnel could then potentially interrogate or provide translation services to North Korean soldiers if captured by Ukrainian troops, as well as providing Kiev with information on North Korea's military tactics.

