North Korea categorizes South Korea as a "hostile nation" or "adversarial political entity"

Sure, here's a paraphrased version of the text:

At the beginning of the year, Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, labeled South Korea as the "principal adversary." Now, North Korea has legally designated its neighbor as "hostile" in its constitution and has destroyed all the connecting paths, including blowing up roads. The two nations have been in a state of conflict since 1950.

This week, North Korea's state-run news agency, KCNA, reported that the nation has officially enshrined South Korea as a "hostile" entity in its constitution. Accordingly, Pyongyang has demolished roads and railways leading to South Korea.

This action is described as a "necessary and lawful move" in accordance with North Korea's constitution, which clearly designates the Republic of Korea as a hostile state. This confirms the constitutional changes that leader Kim Jong Un had advocated for in January of this year.

Koreas have been in a state of conflict since 1950

Significant sections of the primary roads and railway lines connecting North and South Korea have been completely obstructed by the military, as reported by KCNA. This is part of North Korea's "gradual, complete separation" of its territory from South Korea's. On Tuesday, South Korea's military released video footage showing North Korean soldiers destroying the symbolic roads and railway lines between the two nations.

Legally speaking, the two Koreas are still at war, as the conflict from 1950 to 1953 ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

At present, the relationship between North and South Korea is at a tense standoff. Kim declared South Korea to be Pyongyang's "main adversary" at the start of the year and announced plans to advance the development of weapons, including tactical nuclear weapons. As a response, South Korea and the United States have strengthened their defense coordination.

Following the constitutional amendment, North Korea has intensified its stance towards South Korea. Notably, the military has actively obstructed main roads and railway lines connecting the two countries, further enforcing the "gradual, complete separation."

Given the constitutional designation of South Korea as a hostile entity, it is expected that North Korea will continue to take measures to reinforce its border, potentially affecting diplomatic efforts for peace and reconciliation.

Read also: