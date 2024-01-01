Frankfurt am Main - "Normal madness" on New Year's Eve: attack against fire department

At the start of the new year, the police in Hesse did not initially register any very serious incidents. However, there were isolated attacks on emergency services. Police headquarters unanimously stated on Monday morning that it was just normal business on New Year's Eve. There had been burning hedges, garbage containers and other smaller fires in many places, including a burning mobile home in Dieburg. "So far, it's the normal madness", was the initial response from the police in Kassel, for example.

The Frankfurt police announced on Monday afternoon that they had deployed more than 600 officers to the city during the night in addition to the police officers already on duty. It spoke of 39 provisional arrests and 10 attacks on fire, rescue and police officers. Five police officers were injured.

After pyrotechnics were set off at the Konstablerwache shortly after midnight and thrown from the crowd at passers-by, among others, "extensive control measures" were taken, the police said. After an attack on a police loudspeaker van, 15 people were checked, it said. Two people were arrested after video footage was analyzed.

Shortly after midnight, according to the Frankfurt fire department, firefighters on a fire engine were attacked with stones and fireworks and two firefighters were injured. They were treated as outpatients in a clinic. The police began investigating. Volunteers from the German Life Saving Association (DLRG) were also shot at with fireworks near a bridge over the River Main. There were no injuries. The Frankfurt fire department reported 99 incidents between midnight and 2.00 a.m. alone.

Among other things, a fire at an apartment building caused damage of around 100,000 euros. Fireworks had presumably ignited garbage on the building and the fire then spread to the interior of the first floor and the rear of the building.

It was also reported in Fulda that groups of people had fired rockets at each other. As the evening progressed, more and more alcohol was consumed and people became more aggressive. In Darmstadt, the morning report on the incident was: "Nothing major yet".

In Wiesbaden, a passer-by had already been slightly injured by a firework on Saturday evening. The 37-year-old woman from the Rhein-Lahn district was walking across the station square when a firework was presumably thrown down from the roof of a shopping center. The woman sustained minor injuries to her foot but did not require medical treatment.

While setting off fireworks near the Hessian State Chancellery in Wiesbaden, two celebrating groups got into an argument, according to the police. A 23-year-old suffered a knife wound to the head and a 21-year-old companion also suffered a head injury from a blow with a bottle. Both men were taken to hospital. The police launched an investigation into dangerous bodily harm.

The East Hesse police headquarters in Fulda reported 70 operations in connection with New Year's Eve up until early Monday morning. Several people were sent off for "alcohol-related aggression offenses". Two people were temporarily taken into custody. However, according to the East Hesse police headquarters, there were no serious crimes, partly due to the increased police presence. Several bushes, hedges and garbage cans caught fire during the fireworks, but no one was injured. During traffic checks on drivers on New Year's Eve, officers recorded a peak blood alcohol level of 2.56 per mille in the area of the East Hesse police headquarters.

In some city centers with historic buildings, fireworks were once again banned and citizens had to move to other areas. In Frankfurt, for example, there was also a ban within 200 meters of churches, hospitals, old people's homes, the zoo and half-timbered houses. The Federal Police had issued a weapons ban for several train stations at the turn of the year. In addition, the setting off of fireworks was prohibited in the area of railroad facilities.

