Wind turbine manufacturer - Nordex receives major order from Sweden

The wind turbine manufacturer Nordex has received a major order from Sweden. The investment company Renewable Capital Power placed orders for four wind farms in Sweden with a total capacity of 553 megawatts at the end of 2023, Nordex announced in Hamburg on Wednesday. The order volume corresponds to around a quarter of the orders received in the entire third quarter. The London-based company has also entrusted Nordex with the maintenance of the turbines for a period of 35 years, the turbine manufacturer reported.

Nordex plans to commence delivery and installation of the 80 turbines in spring 2025. Operation of the four wind farms in the central Swedish province of Västerorrlands Län is scheduled to commence in the same year.

Source: www.stern.de