Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewslower saxonynorderneyshippingweathernorth diketrafficstorm surgebad weather

Norderney ferries canceled due to storm

Ferries to and from Norderney will be canceled from Thursday afternoon. The reason for this is the predicted storm with storm surges, as announced by the Norden-Frisia shipping company on Thursday. According to the information, the departures from Norden on the mainland and from Norderney at...

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
A ferry passes the island of Norderney in the morning. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A ferry passes the island of Norderney in the morning. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Storm - Norderney ferries canceled due to storm

Ferries to and from Norderney will be canceled from Thursday afternoon. The reason for this is the predicted storm with storm surges, as announced by the Norden-Frisia shipping company on Thursday. According to the information, the departures from Norden on the mainland and from Norderney at 16:45 and 18:15 on Thursday are affected. On Friday morning, the departures at 6.15 and 7.30 a.m. will be canceled.

The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency has predicted storm surges for the Elbe, Weser and Ems rivers in northern Germany. The peak could be reached on Friday morning, as the Federal Office announced on Thursday. At the same time, the German Weather Service predicted heavy squalls on land and gale-force winds on the coast on Thursday.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public