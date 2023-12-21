Storm - Norderney ferries canceled due to storm

Ferries to and from Norderney will be canceled from Thursday afternoon. The reason for this is the predicted storm with storm surges, as announced by the Norden-Frisia shipping company on Thursday. According to the information, the departures from Norden on the mainland and from Norderney at 16:45 and 18:15 on Thursday are affected. On Friday morning, the departures at 6.15 and 7.30 a.m. will be canceled.

The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency has predicted storm surges for the Elbe, Weser and Ems rivers in northern Germany. The peak could be reached on Friday morning, as the Federal Office announced on Thursday. At the same time, the German Weather Service predicted heavy squalls on land and gale-force winds on the coast on Thursday.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de