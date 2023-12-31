Digitization Congress - NØRD Digital Convention in Rostock on May 29 and 30, 2024

The NØRD Digital Convention 2024 invites you to Rostock on May 29 and 30. "The digitalization convention is now in its third edition and is the place to go for anyone interested in digital development and innovation," said Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's Minister of the Interior and Digitalization Christian Pegel (SPD) on Sunday, promoting the event.

According to the program, there will be insights into new developments in the digital world on three stages. Participants can discover start-ups and talk to politicians. There will be an opportunity to present innovations and projects at a digital marketplace. According to Pegel, the programme will also include workshops and discussion panels dealing with current topics relating to digitalization, innovation and technology.

The first edition of the digitalization congress in 2019 attracted 120 speakers and 1,400 guests. At the second NØRD 2021, there were 176 individual events with more than 200 speakers and around 2500 spectators.

The central venue is the HanseMesse in Rostock. Admission is free on both days.

Information on the digitization congress Communication from the Ministry of the Interior

Source: www.stern.de