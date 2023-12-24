Formula 1 - Norbert Haug: Schumacher was not a risky skier

When the severity of Michael Schumacher 's injuries after his skiing accident ten years ago became known, Norbert Haug was also "shocked. I knew from skiing trips together that Michael was anything but a risky skier, as one might generally expect from a racing driver," the now 71-year-old told the German Press Agency.

Haug was the Head of Motorsport at Mercedes at the time, when Michael Schumacher made his sensational return to Formula 1 for the 2010 season. The seven-time champion drove for the Silver Arrows for three years, but he did not manage another victory after 91 in 1991 at the end of 2006. However, Schumacher's development work for Mercedes is undisputed, which shortly afterwards shaped an unprecedented era of success with Schumacher's successor Lewis Hamilton.

Precise memories of the 29.12.2013

Just over a year after Michael Schumacher's last Formula 1 race on November 25, 2012, the Rhineland-born driver crashed while skiing in the French Alps. Haug also remembers December 29, 2013 well: he was skiing with friends in Austria and saw the accident report on the TV when they returned from skiing.

"Michael was perhaps the best-known German citizen at the time and my first thought was that this enormous level of fame was the cause of the prominent news item and not the severity of the accident," said Haug.

But by the day after the accident, in which Schumacher suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, it was clear how badly the father of two had been hit. Schumacher fought for his life for days in the university hospital in Grenoble. It is not known how he is doing ten years later. The family is protecting the privacy of the former racing driver, who turns 55 on January 3.

