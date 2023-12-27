Ski jumping - "Nonplusultra": Innauer eagerly awaits ski jumping duel

Former world-class ski jumper Toni Innauer is looking forward to the 72nd Four Hills Tournament and the potential duel between Germany and Austria. "The omens are already very unusual and very exciting. Austria is looking forward to this Four Hills Tournament with great hope - it is simply the ultimate, the winter sports event that has been around the longest," said Innauer in an interview with "Heilbronner Stimme" and "Allgäuer Zeitung" (Wednesday).

In Stefan Kraft from Austria and the three German representatives Andreas Wellinger, Karl Geiger and Pius Paschke, four favorites come from the two host countries this winter. "People like it when the national heroes are in good form - even in Germany. Everyone knows: If we tune in now, we'll see a nice program at the turn of the year," said the 65-year-old Innauer.

Innauer sees the experience of Stefan Horngacher, an Austrian who trains the athletes of the German Ski Association (DSV), as an advantage. "He knows how to pull something like this off," said the ZDF TV expert, referring to Horngacher's triumphs with the Polish team.

Although the 1980 Olympic champion is Austrian, he can still live with winners from both camps. "I was in close contact with the German jumpers, especially Andreas Wellinger. I really like Karl Geiger anyway. I would be delighted if one of them were to win. But also if it's Stefan Kraft who wins the tour," said Innauer.

Source: www.stern.de