Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewswinter sportsaustriafour hills tourandreas wellingergermanyski jumpingNordic skiinganticipationbavariastefan kraftoberstdorfkarl geiger

"Nonplusultra": Innauer eagerly awaits ski jumping duel

Germany versus Austria: This year's Four Hills Tournament for ski jumpers could see a duel between the hosts. Former pro Innauer gives the Germans an advantage.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read

Ski jumping - "Nonplusultra": Innauer eagerly awaits ski jumping duel

Former world-class ski jumper Toni Innauer is looking forward to the 72nd Four Hills Tournament and the potential duel between Germany and Austria. "The omens are already very unusual and very exciting. Austria is looking forward to this Four Hills Tournament with great hope - it is simply the ultimate, the winter sports event that has been around the longest," said Innauer in an interview with "Heilbronner Stimme" and "Allgäuer Zeitung" (Wednesday).

In Stefan Kraft from Austria and the three German representatives Andreas Wellinger, Karl Geiger and Pius Paschke, four favorites come from the two host countries this winter. "People like it when the national heroes are in good form - even in Germany. Everyone knows: If we tune in now, we'll see a nice program at the turn of the year," said the 65-year-old Innauer.

Innauer sees the experience of Stefan Horngacher, an Austrian who trains the athletes of the German Ski Association (DSV), as an advantage. "He knows how to pull something like this off," said the ZDF TV expert, referring to Horngacher's triumphs with the Polish team.

Although the 1980 Olympic champion is Austrian, he can still live with winners from both camps. "I was in close contact with the German jumpers, especially Andreas Wellinger. I really like Karl Geiger anyway. I would be delighted if one of them were to win. But also if it's Stefan Kraft who wins the tour," said Innauer.

Information on the Four Hills Tournament Results Four Hills Tournament The overall World Cup standings News on ski jumping from the German Ski Association

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The sun comes out from behind the rain clouds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Mild sea air flows into NRW

Drivers in North Rhine-Westphalia will be able to see what dry roads look like more often in the coming days. Wednesday afternoon should even remain free of precipitation, the German Weather Service reported in its forecast this morning. The wind will be fresh, with gale-force gusts possible in...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No rockets and firecrackers in the Bavarian Forest

The Bavarian Forest National Park Authority has asked visitors to refrain from using fireworks in the national park on New Year's Eve - to protect the animals. The Bavarian Forest around the Falkenstein, Rachel and Lusen mountains is a popular place to celebrate the turn of the year. However,...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
A fire department ambulance drives on a road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three injured in collision on A72 near Zwickau

Three people have been injured in a collision between two vehicles on the A72 near Zwickau. A 64-year-old man drove a van onto the highway at the Zwickau-Ost junction on Tuesday. When he switched from the acceleration lane to the traffic lane, a 50-year-old man rear-ended him with his car,...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

The sun comes out from behind the rain clouds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Mild sea air flows into NRW

Drivers in North Rhine-Westphalia will be able to see what dry roads look like more often in the coming days. Wednesday afternoon should even remain free of precipitation, the German Weather Service reported in its forecast this morning. The wind will be fresh, with gale-force gusts possible in...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No rockets and firecrackers in the Bavarian Forest

The Bavarian Forest National Park Authority has asked visitors to refrain from using fireworks in the national park on New Year's Eve - to protect the animals. The Bavarian Forest around the Falkenstein, Rachel and Lusen mountains is a popular place to celebrate the turn of the year. However,...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public