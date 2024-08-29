- Non- locals score an unexpected victory in the America's Cup contest

Three crews are leading the way following day one of the Preliminary Stage in the 37th America's Cup. Team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy), Team Ineos Britannia, and French team Orient Express Racing have each secured a triumphant point on the first of eight competition days in the key tournament.

Gentle breezes from Barcelona uncovered a few surprises in the initial stage. In the opening bout, the underdog Orient Express from France pulled off an upset against the Swiss Alinghi Red Bull Racing team with a powerful beginning, quicker boat, and the initial victory point. In the subsequent contest, the favored Italian competitors among the five contestants exerted enormous strain on the defending Kiwis during the preliminary phase.

However, ultimately, the Italian Luna Rossa team was forced to relinquish to the strategically superior Kiwis. In the subsequent match, the American Patriot yacht encountered a problem during the stillness before the start, allowing Team Ineos Britannia to sprint ahead. In a thrilling last dash, the Americans came up short despite their remarkable pace. In the day's fourth encounter, the French squad succumbed to the self-assured Italians.

The Preliminary Stage will resume on Friday with an additional four of the total 30 double Round-Robin round matches, where each crew faces off against every other team twice. The weakest challenger will be eliminated on September 8, with the remaining four progressing to the semifinals of the Louis Vuitton Cup.

