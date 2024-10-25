Non-governmental organization voices concerns over unauthorized data gathering by online platform Pinterest.

It's reported that Pinterest is under investigation in France for supposedly gathering user data without consent for tailored advertisements. As per a report from the privacy advocacy group None Of Your Business (NOYB), which was shared with news agency AFP on Thursday, this conduct violates two provisions of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). NOYB submitted the grievance to the French data protection authority (CNIL) on Tuesday.

NOYB claims that Pinterest is "illicitly utilizing individuals' personal data without their awareness." The organization, situated in Vienna, received a complaint from a French user of the platform. Pinterest is a web-based photo-sharing service where users can discuss ideas related to lifestyle topics.

NOYB is advocating for appropriate handling of the information from Pinterest's "approximately 130 million users in the European Union," according to a representative speaking with AFP. Pinterest has yet to receive the complaint, but affirmed that it abides by European data protection law in its implementation of personalized advertising.

NOYB often files complaints with various data protection authorities across the EU to promote the thorough implementation of the GDPR, which came into effect in 2018 and establishes stringent regulations for the collection of personal data in Europe.

