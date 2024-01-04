Awards - Nominations for the German Screenplay Award 2024 have been announced

Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth has announced the nominees for this year's German Screenplay Award. Among the three authors nominated is filmmaker Petra Lüschow ("Petting statt Pershing") for her screenplay for the romantic drama "Das Herz keine Mördergrube", according to a statement on Wednesday. Also on the list are "Mama?" by Uli Klingenschmitt and "Als Bestie bin ich aufgewacht" by Sandra Schröder.

The German Screenplay Prize has been awarded to unfilmed screenplays since 1988. The nomination is already rewarded with 5000 euros. The gold award is endowed with 10,000 euros and will be presented on February 16 in Berlin.

