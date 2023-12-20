According to the State Office for the Environment - No wolf attack on man in Elbe-Elster district

According to laboratory analyses, a walker near Doberlug-Kirchhain (Elbe-Elster district) was not attacked by a wolf but by a dog. The Senckenberg Center for Wildlife Genetics in Hesse proved this by examining genetic samples, the State Office for the Environment announced on Wednesday. "The attacking animal was clearly a domestic dog. The involvement of a wolf has been ruled out."

A 47-year-old man was walking his dog in the forest several days ago. A strange animal had attacked his dog. When the man intervened, he was bitten several times and seriously injured. The question arose as to whether it could have been a wolf attack.

In order to clarify the situation, genetic samples had already been taken from the injured man in the intensive care unit of Finsterwalde Hospital, the State Environment Agency announced. Genetic traces of another dog were found in all the samples examined.

Genetic material from the injured man's dog was also compared. "These are clearly two different individuals," the authority said. However, it was not possible to determine the breed of the foreign hand. The walker himself had also always spoken of an attacking dog in the police report, it said.

The Center for Wildlife Genetics is the national reference center for genetic studies on wolves and lynx in Germany. Its investigations are intended to provide information about the wolf population. Around 5000 DNA analyses are carried out there every year.

