No way to evade the grasp - Samsonides eliminates obstacle posed by Torres

With approximately 60,000 spectators, Oktagon 62 breaks a new record. The Deutsche Bank Park becomes the largest stage for Mixed Martial Arts for one night. And in the final fight, the question is settled: Who will be crowned the "King of Germany" within the cage.

The grandest MMA event in history is set to determine who will claim the title. Prior to Oktagon 62 reaching its climax with the confrontation between local hero Christian Eckerlin and Christian Jungwirth before over 59,000 spectators in Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park, there are eleven more contests to take place. You can monitor the results here in the live blog or watch the entire event exclusively on RTL+ (premium subscription from 8.99 euros).

The evening in Frankfurt commenced with Cologne's Deniz Ilbay and Munich's Michael Deiga-Scheck competing in the featherweight division. Both fighters are acknowledged for their powerful striking abilities and had promised an electrifying showdown beforehand. Yet, Ilbay was not yet willing to deliver on that promise straight away. Deiga-Scheck aimed to take the fight to the floor after some jabs, which he initially accomplished. He maintained control for several minutes before Ilbay managed to stand up again and unleash some intense strikes in the clinch. The former boxer then exploited his proficiency in striking.

Ilbay's hooks found a mark in Deiga-Scheck's guard, some blows to the body had an impact. Another hook sent Deiga-Scheck crashing to the ground, and Ilbay followed up. The referee intervened when Deiga-Scheck curled up on the floor. The contest was over, and Ilbay was victorious. "Respect is the most crucial thing. Afterward, we shake hands, have a drink, and return to our families," Ilbay said after his victory.

Nafuka capitalizes on advantages

In the second encounter of the evening, Arijan Topallaj from Balingen faced off against Hafeni Nafuka. Two of the most promising German talents couldn't be more contrasting in their fighting styles. Topallaj excels in striking, while Nafuka is most powerful on the ground. And that seemed to be Nafuka's plan. He grabbed Topallaj and took him down to the ground. Without causing significant damage, the 21-year-old maintained control. Topallaj mainly worked from the bottom with brief strikes. Only when the referee deemed the action too inactive did he separate the two lightweight combatants and allow them to rise. In the stand, Topallaj connected a hook and a knee strike to his opponent, but there were only ten seconds remaining on the clock.

The second round displayed the same pattern: Topallaj moved forward, propelling Nafuka ahead of him, and landing some effective strikes. Under a wild swing, the Regensburger dodged and took the Balinger down to the ground once again. Once more, Nafuka had control time. Even in round three, Nafuka stuck to his strategy, making it especially challenging for Topallaj despite jeers from the crowd. He grabbed his visibly worn-out opponent after a few seconds and moved the action to the ground. This time, he incorporated some minimal strikes to prevent the referee from moving the action back to the stand. With his dominant control time, Nafuka was the unquestionable winner according to the judges.

The next bout took place in the Light Heavyweight division between Will Fleury and Pavol Langer. The unruly Irishman showed no hesitation, pushing the veteran, known as "The Slovak Executioner," back with combinations to the body and head. He set up a left hook with a jab that landed squarely on Langer's chin, causing the 33-year-old to tumble to the mat. Fleury then hollered for champion Karlos Vemola and thanked the crowd for the fantastic atmosphere.

Now came the Featherweights, Mohamed Machaev, and British fighter James Hendin. These skillful fighters produced a diverse display, with Hendin attempting to take the contest to the ground following combinations, but Machaev repeatedly countered with precise strikes. The Austrian with Russian roots was also superior in grappling, despite Hendin's continuing efforts. After three rounds of relentless fighting, Machaev clinched a convincing, albeit slightly unexpected, unanimous decision victory.

Surprise defeat for Dalisda

The Women's Strawweight title fight followed: Katharina Dalisda against Mallory Martin. The Frankfurt champion entered as the clear favorite against the American, and Dalisda's entrance was the first time the crowd truly roared. Dalisda began the first round with one-two combinations, incorporating leg kicks. Martin searched for counter opportunities, but both fighters only landed light blows. A powerful jab from Martin shocked Dalisda halfway through the round. Dalisda then took Martin down in the clinch, thwarted a submission attempt, and piled on the pressure from the dominant position. However, Martin won the round on points. Dalisda started the second round with more distance management, exerting more force despite Martin's threats. Both combatants connected light jabs.

In the third round, Dalisda struggled to shift into high gear, and Martin landed a heavy counter right. Dalisda couldn't find a way to put Martin in any more trouble. In the following round, Dalisda attempted to utilize her grappling, clinching with Martin twice against the cage, but Martin swiftly escaped both times. Surprisingly, Martin took Dalisda down, and the German found herself in the unfavorable bottom position. Both fighters exchanged light blows, but Dalisda ended the round in a disadvantageous position.

In the final stages, only a divine intervention could save Dalisda's crown. Martin skillfully kept his distance in the final minutes. With two minutes remaining, Martin executed a takedown, positioning Dalisda on her back. Martin maintained control and clinched the victory on points, dampening the spirits in Frankfurt. Dalisda's title was lost.

Max Holzer, adorned with a fanny pack and a Gucci cap, rolled into Deutsche Bank Park on an e-scooter, blasting "In Love with a Talahon". The crowd erupted in cheers and singing along. Holzer wasn't all show; he swiftly delivered two powerful blows to Mo Trabelsi. The 22-year-old was pinned against the cage, subsequently finding himself under Holzer's ground control. Trabelsi fought back, but his situation worsened with each passing second. Holzer continued his onslaught, landing multiple strikes. He was in command for almost the entire five minutes, allowing Trabelsi to survive till the second round.

Holzer persisted with his dominance in the second five minutes, attempting a takedown that missed the mark. However, Trabelsi lost his balance, offering Holzer another opportunity. The 22-year-old pressed down, unleashing elbow strikes, but failed to land any significant blows. He controlled Trabelsi at will, locking in a risky Kimura armbar. Yet, Trabelsi managed to escape every time. In the third round, Holzer swiftly brought Trabelsi to the ground and attained top position. Sitting on his opponent, he unleashed a barrage of elbows and punches before the referee intervened. Holzer secured his ninth victory in nine encounters.

Two formidable fighters were up next: Lazar Todev and Adam Palasz, who had clashed over a year ago, with Todev emerging victorious by decision. Todev had pledged a knockout before their rematch and delivered. In the second round, he struck hard blows, causing Palasz to stagger towards the cage. Palasz sought refuge at the cage, but Todev didn't relent, continuing his attack. When Palasz hit the mat, the fight concluded. Todev is now set for a title challenge against Hatef Moeil in December.

Samsonidse Overpowers Torres

The next contest was in the featherweight category: Niko Samsonidse faced off against Daniel Torres. The KSW champion Torres had to deal with a reach disadvantage. In one of his advances, he was struck by a powerful jab from Samsonidse, falling to the ground. Samsonidse seized the opportunity, pinning his opponent to the ground. From side control, the German attempted to deploy elbow strikes and punches, but Torres held firmly, providing him with minimal space to work. The referee deemed the action insufficient, resetting the fight for the remaining seconds on their feet.

In the second round, Samsonidse displayed his strategic prowess, catching a kick from Torres and taking him down. Once again, the 29-year-old held the upper hand. Managing to improvise, he secured Torres' back and applied a rear-naked choke. Torres tapped out instantaneously, awarding Samsonidse the victory.

The main event of the night, the Mixed Martial Arts title fight, promises intense action. Regardless of the outcome, this contest will undoubtedly showcase the best of MMA skills.

In the previous bout, both fighters showcased their MMA skills, with one displaying superiority in striking and the other dominating on the ground. The winner's control time was evident in the judges' decision.

