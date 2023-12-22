Hamburger SV - "No superficial consideration": Walter remains coach

Hamburger SV is sticking with coach Tim Walter. Despite the growing debate surrounding the 48-year-old, the second-division soccer club will start the second half of the season with the coach, who has recently come under heavy criticism. This is one of the results of the analysis carried out by Chief Sports Officer Jonas Boldt and Sports Director Claus Costa.

"This analysis process was valuable for all of us. And it is very good that we initiated it directly after the fresh impressions of the first half of the season, without allowing ourselves to be guided by emotions," Boldt was quoted as saying in a statement on Friday. "It wasn't a superficial review, but an in-depth one," Boldt continued on the conclusion of the first half of the season. The supervisory board had also been informed in detail. According to the club, there was agreement that the half-year results were not entirely satisfactory.

Various individual measures are now to be taken from the start of training at the beginning of the new year. In addition to sporting goals, these include external circumstances and everyday routines that are to be designed to "promote performance". Players, coaches and staff are equally challenged and obliged to contribute their share to this success plan. "Everyone will be judged on this," said Costa. What this means in concrete terms remained unclear at first.

Hamburg's declared goal this season is once again to return to the Bundesliga. However, the Hanseatic side bid farewell to this soccer year with some residual doubts about their suitability for promotion. The 2-0 win in Nuremberg relieved some of the pressure on the third-placed team, but Walter 's team - as so often this season - fell short of their expectations.

Hamburg had initially started the season well, but increasingly struggled with a lack of stability, a susceptibility to errors in defense and a conspicuously weak away form. First-round defeats at promoted teams Elversberg and Osnabrück revealed doubts as to whether HSV would be able to return to the first division at the sixth attempt. The team's support was probably a major argument in Walter's favor.

Hamburg had won seven of their eight matches at the Volksparkstadion, but only took ten points away from home. As a result, HSV had slipped to third place in the table. After 17 match days, Hamburg are four points adrift of Holstein Kiel in first place.

"We still have room for improvement," said Walter in the statement published on Friday. "We will go into the winter preparations and especially into the second half of the season with a clear plan and renewed energy," he announced.

Walter came to Hamburg in the summer of 2021 and is the HSV coach with the longest tenure this millennium. The 48-year-old failed twice in the promotion relegation with the Hanseatic club.

