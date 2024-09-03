- No serpent discovered in the waterbody thus far.

Over the past 24 hours, the calm town of Schlitz in Vogelsberg district was shaken up by an unusual incident. A resident reported spotting a snake swimming in the Pfordter See, leading to a quick response from the town and fire department. However, despite their best efforts, they failed to locate the creature during their initial search.

Mayor Heiko Siemon (CDU) of Schlitz commented, "We're being vigilant, but not letting panic take over." The swimming ban that was already in place still stands, he added.

It all began on Monday afternoon when a concerned citizen called out the sighting of a snake in the water. The town and fire department sprung into action with a search operation that evening, using the expertise of a reptile specialist. Despite a thorough search of the shore and water, no snake was found.

The following day, a second attempt was made, this time with help from the local fishing club. Yet again, the snake remained elusive. Mayor Siemon acknowledged their proactive response, stressing that while the sighting hasn't been officially confirmed and it might have been another animal, the situation merits careful observation. He instructed the club anglers to keep a watchful eye for the snake each morning and evening.

Since September 1st, a strict swimming ban has been imposed at Pfordter See due to the end of the bathing season and the potential hazards in the water area. The sighting of a snake further underscores the importance of following this rule, Mayor Siemon concluded.

In light of the ongoing search, Mayor Siemon strongly urged residents to adhere to the swimming ban for their safety, citing the recent emergency situation. Despite the lack of concrete evidence, the sighting of a snake in the lake remains an unresolved emergency.

