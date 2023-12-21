Skip to content
No school lessons in Bremerhaven due to severe weather

School lessons in Bremerhaven will be canceled on Friday due to the storm "Zoltan". There will only be childcare available, the city announced on Thursday. Parents have also been asked to take their children to and from school as a precaution, especially primary school children.

A seesaw in a playground is standing in water. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency has predicted storm surges for the Elbe, Weser and Ems rivers in northern Germany. The peak could be reached on Friday morning, as the Federal Office announced on Thursday. At the same time, the German Weather Service predicted heavy squalls on land and gale-force winds on the coast on Thursday. The weather service also expects thunderstorms and continuous rain, for example around the Harz Mountains.

