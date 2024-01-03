Flood - No relaxation on the Stepenitz: alert level 1 declared

The water level in the Stepenitz river in Prignitz has risen again and a flood alert has been issued once more. Since late Tuesday evening, the river section from the confluence with the Dömnitz up to and including Perleberg has once again been on alert level 1, as the State Environment Agency announced on its website. Flooding of areas close to the banks is to be expected. At the Wolfshagen/Stepenitz gauge, a significant rise in the water level is also very likely due to the predicted rainfall. The possibility of reaching alert level 2 in the coming days cannot be ruled out, it said.

In Wittenberge in Prignitz, alert level 2 has been in force for several days, as well as for sections of the river in the Ostprignitz-Ruppin district. The dykes in these regions are checked daily and flood protection material is kept on hand. According to the forecast, the water level of the Elbe at the Wittenberge gauge should fall on Thursday and then be below 6 meters.

On the Oder, the alert level 1 continues to apply for the river sections at the Ratzdorf and Eisenhüttenstadt gauges. The all-clear has been given for the Lausitzer Neiße, the Schwarze-Elster and also the Elbe in the Elbe-Elster district.

Flood warnings Brandenburg

Source: www.stern.de