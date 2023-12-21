Skip to content
No problems: Former world champion Cross continues at World Darts Championship

Former darts champion Cross has no problems in the World Championship opener. The reigning world champion's next opponent has been decided.

Prevailed 3:0 against Thibault Tricole: Former world champion Rob Cross. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
As expected,Rob Cross started the World Darts Championship with a clear victory. The 33-year-old Englishman, nicknamed Voltage, defeated Thibault Tricole 3:0 and also benefited from the Frenchman's great weakness in doubles.

Cross got off to a weak start himself, but then improved as the match progressed and was unstoppable after winning the second set.

In contrast to James Wade (England) and Peter Wright (Scotland), the trained electrician is still in the tournament after the three-day Christmas break. Cross surprisingly won the World Championship in 2018, defeating darts legend Phil Taylor in the final in his last match as a professional.

Prior to that, Latvian Madars Razma had prevailed 3:1 against Mike de Decker from Belgium in London. De Decker had defeated the German Dragutin Horvat in round one. For Razma, the third round, which begins after the holidays on December 27, will be against the English defending champion Michael Smith.

Source: www.stern.de

