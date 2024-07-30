Skip to content
No one else was found in the supermarket

The roof of a supermarket in Ratzeburg partially collapsed. Several people were injured. Later in the evening, there was good news.

Following the collapse of a supermarket roof in Ratzeburg, with twelve people sustaining minor injuries, no further individuals were found under the debris. The police directorate of Ratzeburg announced this late in the evening. Earlier, it was uncertain whether more people were still inside the building.

The reason for the collapse of the supermarket roof in the county seat of the Herzogtum Lauenburg district in Schleswig-Holstein was initially unclear. The emergency call was received by the police shortly after 5:00 PM, as stated by a police spokesperson.

Despite initial uncertainty, no other individuals were discovered trapped beneath the debris. The collapse of the roof was eventually attributed to various structural issues.

