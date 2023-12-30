Storm - No new rain in flood areas on Saturday

No new rain is expected in the flood areas in Lower Saxony on Saturday. This is what a meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD) said when asked this morning. During the course of the day, there should only be isolated showers in small amounts away from the coast in Lower Saxony. Between Sunday and Monday, the state is expected to see widespread precipitation again, mostly between one and five liters of rain per square meter. However, this amount will not lead to a rise in water levels, said the meteorologist. Larger amounts of precipitation are not expected until Tuesday.

Weather forecast from the German Weather Service for Lower Saxony

Source: www.stern.de