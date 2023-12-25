Weather - No nationwide flood relief in sight yet

The flood situation in Hesse remains at least partially tense. "Due to the persistently wet weather conditions, there is still no sign of the state-wide flood situation in Hesse easing," announced the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG) on Monday. In the morning, reporting level 1 was exceeded at 37 gauges, reporting level 2 at 5 gauges and reporting level 3 at the Bad Karlshafen gauge in the Hessian section of the Weser.

While there is still a "clear flood situation" on the Werra and the Weser, the maximum levels have been exceeded in most of the inner Hessian waters. According to the HLNUG, water levels are still rising on the Rhine and Main in Hesse. The German Weather Service (DWD) predicted further precipitation for the next few days, but the rain is expected to ease at least temporarily over the course of Tuesday.

Reporting level 1 is reached as soon as a body of water is full to the brim and in some places the water is already overflowing its banks. According to the HLNUG definition, reporting level 2 corresponds to a "major flood", which floods properties close to the banks and occasionally causes cellars to overflow. From reporting level 3 onwards, villages are enclosed by floodwater and roads are impassable.

Various police stations reported that roads in Hesse were closed due to flooding. These were mostly smaller roads, including in the districts of Kassel and Werra-Meißner, in the Fulda area and in the Lahn-Dill district.

Source: www.stern.de