December 23 - No last-minute gifts? Retail strike

Christmas shoppers must be prepared for particularly long queues in the states on the day before Christmas Eve. The trade union Verdi is calling for a nationwide warning strike in the retail sector in Bremen and Lower Saxony on December 23. However, both the trade association and the union say that stores are not expected to remain completely closed.

Unlike in other federal states, where the nationwide strike is due to begin on Thursday, the focus in Bremen and Lower Saxony will be on the Saturday directly before the festive period, said a Verdi spokesperson in Hanover on Wednesday. Stores will therefore work as normal on Thursday and Friday. "So if you want to buy a gift at the last minute, it's better to do so on December 22," said the spokesperson.

The call for an all-day strike applies to all retail stores in both federal states, from Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, Ikea, Douglas and H&M to Kaufland and Edeka. The union does not expect stores to remain completely closed due to the strike. However, customers will have to be prepared for longer waiting times. "Things will be slower in the stores," said the spokesperson. The central strike rally for Lower Saxony and Bremen is planned for Saturday from 11 a.m. in Hanover.

The Lower Saxony-Bremen Trade Association does not expect the strike to have any major impact. "We are optimistic that customers will be able to do their Christmas shopping undisturbed on December 23," said Karin Schindler-Abbes, Managing Director of the collective bargaining agreement, according to a statement. After all, only five percent of retail employees are organized in the union. In addition, most customers have long since completed their Christmas shopping. "Strikes on December 23 are completely pointless, as the Christmas business is over."

With a day of action directly before Christmas, the union wants to increase the pressure in the current collective bargaining round. The aim is to hit the employers, not the customers, emphasized the Verdi spokesperson. "That's why we announced it in good time. So that everyone can do their last Christmas shopping before then."

In the collective bargaining round, which has been ongoing for months, the union is demanding 2.50 euros more salary and wages per hour for 330,000 employees in the retail sector in Lower Saxony and 28,000 in Bremen over a period of one year. According to the employers, they are offering a good ten percent wage increase spread over two years. According to Verdi, this would only mean an increase of 1.04 euros in 2023.

Source: www.stern.de