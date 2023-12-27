New Year's Eve - No large-scale firework bans in Thuringia

The larger municipalities in Thuringia are taking a relaxed approach to New Year's Eve and the associated fireworks. Instead of rigid bans, cities such as Erfurt, Eisenach and Jena rely on appeals to the population. The past few years have shown that the situation has always been manageable by the fire and rescue services, said Stefanie Braune from Jena city council.

In any case, the law stipulates that no fireworks may be set off in the immediate vicinity of churches, hospitals, children's and old people's homes as well as thatched and half-timbered houses. For this reason, large parts of the old towns of Erfurt and Weimar, among others, are generally firework-free zones. In Mühlhausen, there is a ban on setting off firecrackers and rockets in the entire old town.

Firecrackers are only legal for people over the age of 18 and only on December 31 and January 1. The additional restrictions that apply locally are published by the local authorities in the official gazettes and on the Internet.

