No indication of extremist motive for attack in Lauf

A man is said to have attacked three federal police officers with a knife. He was fatally shot with a police weapon. But what was behind the crime?

The motive for the attack on federal police officers in Lauf an der Pegnitz remains unclear. According to the public prosecutor's office, there are no indications of an extremist background so far.

Fatal police shooting - No indication of extremist motive for attack in Lauf

The search for the motive of a 34-year-old for an attack with a knife on three Federal police officers in Mittelfranken continues. "We are investigating in all directions," said a spokesperson for the Prosecutor's Office in Nuremberg. There are no indications of an extremist background at the current stage of investigation.

The Iranian man is believed to have approached a Federal police patrol car near the Pegnitz river in Nuremberg about a week ago. When the three officers got out, he is said to have attacked them with a knife. A Federal policewoman reportedly shot and hit him in the abdomen in response. The man died from his injury.

The incident prompted heightened security measures in Middle Franconia, with additional police patrols in the area. The shooting incident is not the first of its kind in Bavaria, as similar violent crimes against law enforcement officers have occurred sporadically. Central France has also been experiencing an increase in crime, with local police forces increasingly relying on tactical strategies to maintain public safety.

