Flood - No further enlargement of dike breakthrough at Helme

According to the authorities, a dyke breach created to drain the flood water in the Helme river on the border between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt will not be widened for the time being. The rain has led to a slight rise in the water level, a spokesperson for the Kyffhäuserkreis district office said on Tuesday in response to an inquiry. "But we don't need to open the dyke any further." The situation will be reassessed on Wednesday. The dyke near Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth was opened by excavators in a controlled manner on a section last Thursday in order to prevent the village of 300 inhabitants from being flooded.

It had already been widened at the turn of the year. Floodwater from the Helme flows through the breach onto surrounding fields. According to the district administration office, there is no danger for Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth. However, rising groundwater has been causing problems for days. According to the district office, residents of individual houses are therefore unable to use the sanitary facilities. A toilet trailer has been set up. On Wednesday, Thuringia's Environment Minister Bernhard Stengele (Greens) wants to see the situation for himself.

Source: www.stern.de