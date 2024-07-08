Education - No free school lunches in sight in Lower Saxony

The red-green state government's project to establish free lunches in Niedersachsen schools is stalling. In response to an inquiry from the CDU, the Culture Ministry, headed by Julia Willie Hamburg (Greens), replied that efforts would continue. However, the responsibility for organizing and pricing the lunch offer lies with the school administrators - in particular, the cities and municipalities. And: Talks with the municipalities about a free lunch offer have not yet taken place.

CDU education politician Christian Fühner sees this as a "sworn statement." The corresponding passages in the coalition agreement between SPD and Greens are not worth the paper they are written on. In the agreement, it says: "We aim to offer a cost-free and high-quality, preferably regional, lunch option in schools and will speak with the municipalities about ways to implement this." In addition, Rot-Gruen intend to influence it so that all children at continuing education schools also participate in the communal lunch.

CDU demands more engagement from Minister Hamburg

"The government is far from the goal of offering a healthy, regional, and cost-free lunch, as many schools do not even have a cafeteria," criticized Fühner. "Minister Hamburg must show much more engagement to create a good offer by 2026." In that year, a legal right to full-day care will be introduced for all first-graders in primary schools.

According to the Culture Ministry's statements, the offer of a warm lunch at full-day schools in the state is mandatory. However, data on how many students participate and how high the prices are is not available. There is no obligation for students to use a fee-paying lunch offer.

