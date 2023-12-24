Skip to content
No explosives found during search of Cologne Cathedral

According to security sources, no explosives were discovered during the search of Cologne Cathedral in connection with a possible attack plan. The explosives sniffer dogs found nothing on Saturday evening, the German Press Agency was told on Sunday morning.

Police officers check the station forecourt at Cologne Cathedral on Christmas Day. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

According to the police, they have increased security measures at Cologne Cathedral due to indications of a possible attack plan by an Islamist group. Police officers searched the cathedral with sniffer dogs on Saturday evening and announced that they would be checking all visitors on Christmas Eve.

According to dpa information, security authorities had received indications of a possible attack plan by an Islamist group on Cologne Cathedral. A church in Vienna was also a possible target, it was reported on Saturday.

Police statement

