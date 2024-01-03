Flood - No end in sight: Levels could rise

Flooding continues in Lower Saxony and Bremen - and water levels could rise again in the coming days. Tuesday already brought more rain for the two federal states, and according to the German Weather Service, it could rain even more on Wednesday. On Tuesday evening, many gauges were still showing the highest of the three flood warning levels. Meanwhile, supplies of sandbags for dyke protection are running low in Lower Saxony.

Apart from a small remainder, Lower Saxony's reserve of around 1.9 million sandbags has now been used up, as the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation announced last night. The federal state is now also drawing on reserves from other federal states. Lower Saxony has now received around 1.5 million bags. They are being used to reinforce dykes, for example.

Several regions still affected

Places on the Weser, Aller and Leine rivers continued to be affected by the floods, according to the State Water Management Agency. In the areas of the Hase and Hunte rivers, there is a risk of the flood situation worsening if it continues to rain. According to the Lower Saxony Ministry of the Interior, the situation remained particularly tense in the districts of Celle, Oldenburg, Emsland, Osterholz and Verden as well as in the Heidekreis.

Meanwhile, Lower Saxony received further offers of support. Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke (SPD) offered to send helpers from the civil protection service. The first part of a 1.2 kilometer long emergency dyke was to be delivered from France to Lower Saxony on Tuesday evening. The second part should follow on Wednesday.

Reservoirs in the Harz release less water

The reservoirs in the Harz Mountains are still very full. However, it is possible to reduce the amount of water released in order to relieve the lower reaches of the rivers, the Harz waterworks announced on Tuesday. "The reservoirs have recovered due to the higher releases in the last few days and can take on more water again," said Lars Schmidt, Commercial Director of the waterworks. The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of storms and continuous rain in the Harz region.

According to its President Sabine Lackner, the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) assumes that the challenges for the disaster control organization will generally become ever greater. At the moment, the THW is well positioned in terms of civil protection and can provide efficient assistance in many places at the same time in the current flood situation, Lackner told the "Rheinische Post" (Wednesday). "Nevertheless, the current situation once again dramatically demonstrates that the challenges facing the THW are becoming ever greater, also due to extreme weather events, the massive effects of which we are currently experiencing in various regions of Germany."

