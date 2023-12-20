Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsasylum seekersmigrationgovernmentcommunemainzrhineland-palatinategermanyrefugeesmunicipalities

No distribution of asylum seekers between the years

The distribution of asylum seekers to Rhineland-Palatinate municipalities will be suspended between the years and reduced from January. "In recent weeks, we have noticed that the number of asylum seekers arriving in Germany, and therefore also in Rhineland-Palatinate, is declining," explained...

 and  James Williams
1 min read

Municipalities - No distribution of asylum seekers between the years

The distribution of asylum seekers to Rhineland-Palatinate municipalities will be suspended between the years and reduced from January. "In recent weeks, we have noticed that the number of asylum seekers arriving in Germany, and therefore also in Rhineland-Palatinate, is declining," explained Integration Minister Katharina Binz (Greens) in Mainz on Wednesday. For this reason, the municipal umbrella organizations have been informed that from January 4, an average of only 300 people per week will be distributed to the cities, municipalities and districts.

The Minister reported that there are seasonal fluctuations in the numbers, which can be observed every year. A decline is usually recorded towards winter, as the escape routes become even more dangerous, especially across the Mediterranean.

"The number of refugees cannot be reliably predicted, but a renewed increase in the number of arrivals is to be expected in the coming year," said Binz. In order to be prepared for this, the country is continuing to expand its reception capacities.

Announcement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public