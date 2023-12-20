Municipalities - No distribution of asylum seekers between the years

The distribution of asylum seekers to Rhineland-Palatinate municipalities will be suspended between the years and reduced from January. "In recent weeks, we have noticed that the number of asylum seekers arriving in Germany, and therefore also in Rhineland-Palatinate, is declining," explained Integration Minister Katharina Binz (Greens) in Mainz on Wednesday. For this reason, the municipal umbrella organizations have been informed that from January 4, an average of only 300 people per week will be distributed to the cities, municipalities and districts.

The Minister reported that there are seasonal fluctuations in the numbers, which can be observed every year. A decline is usually recorded towards winter, as the escape routes become even more dangerous, especially across the Mediterranean.

"The number of refugees cannot be reliably predicted, but a renewed increase in the number of arrivals is to be expected in the coming year," said Binz. In order to be prepared for this, the country is continuing to expand its reception capacities.

Announcement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de