No deportation of Yazidi women and children

An airplane takes off - photographed through barbed wire at the airport fence. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Migration - No deportation of Yazidi women and children

Thuringia still does not want to deport Yazidi women and minors to Iraq. A corresponding regulation has now been extended until the beginning of April, according to a letter from the Thuringian Ministry of the Interior, which is available to the German Press Agency. According to the letter, the suspension of deportations is ordered for humanitarian and international law reasons. For example, so-called "Gerfährderinnen" and "Gefährder" are exempt from the regulation.

