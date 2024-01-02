Parties - No decision on the exclusion of Daniel Halemba from the AfD

At its meeting on Tuesday, the state executive committee of the AfD did not make a decision on possible party expulsion proceedings for state parliament member Daniel Halemba. A necessary legal assessment of the matter had not yet been made, according to board circles in the evening.

Halemba is accused of having accepted members into the AfD in Lower Franconia without checking their place of residence as required. In this way, the 22-year-old is said to have supported his election as a candidate for the state parliament. According to information from party circles, the legal situation is unclear.

Halemba himself resigned from his party offices and has suspended his membership. However, he intends to retain his seat as a member of parliament. Federal AfD chairwoman Alice Weidel had spoken out in favor of expulsion proceedings. Parts of the state parliamentary group and parts of the state executive committee support the young MP.

The public prosecutor's office in Würzburg is also investigating Halemba for incitement of the people, among other things. The AfD politician had written "Sieg Heil" in a guest book of the student fraternity Teutonia Prag zu Würzburg, of which he is a member and which is monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

The Bavarian AfD is heading towards a state party conference in a few days' time, at which the entire state executive committee around state leader Stephan Protschka will be up for election. Some members of the executive committee had questioned whether they would run for office again, partly due to tensions within the party.

Daniel Halemba in the Bavarian state parliament

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de